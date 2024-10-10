Nearly 10 million pounds of meat recalled due to listeria concerns

Listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States.

(CNN) — BrucePac, a producer of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items, has recalled more than 9.9 million pounds of product due to possible listeria contamination, the US Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.

Dozens of recalled products have been distributed to restaurants and institutions nationwide. Affected products may have been used in ready-to-eat products that are “on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” or available for use by restaurants and other establishments, the USDA said.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during routine product testing of finished poultry products, the federal agency said. BrucePac ready-to-eat chicken was identified as the source of the listeria, which may have affected other ready-to-eat meat and poultry items that were produced from June 19 to October 8.

Listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion or seizures. Those most at-risk for severe outcomes are older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

So far there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the USDA said Wednesday. However, some people who get ill recover without being tested for listeria and it usually takes weeks to link an illness with an outbreak. It can take up to 10 weeks for symptoms of listeria infection to begin.

“Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the USDA said. “Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

This recall follows a deadly listeria outbreak connected to recalled Boar’s Head deli meat that is the nation’s largest in more than a decade. There have been 59 hospitalizations and 10 deaths since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started an investigation in July.

