Pfizer is asking the FDA to give emergency authorization to COVID boosters for anyone over 18. Based on results from a study of 10,000 people, results show protection against infection up to 96%.
The NFL fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 after completing a review of the team’s COVID-19 protocols, ESPN reported. Along with a fine for the team, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. Rodgers, who is not vaccinated, did not wear masks to press conferences, and both he and Lazard attended a Halloween party away from the Packers’ facility. Protocols state that unvaccinated players can’t gather in groups of more than three. Rodgers had to miss the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday after he tested positive last week. The star quarterback is eligible to return to the Packers on Saturday. “We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN. “We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.” For more, watch the video below.
The United States is again welcoming vaccinated visitors from 33 countries, but experts worry that it will still be extremely difficult for visitors to enter the country due to the U.S. requirements, The Associated Press reported. According to Nancy Kass, deputy director of public health in the Berman Institute of Biotechs at Johns Hopkins University, concern with the country’s policy is an ethical one.
“The concern is not limiting access based on vaccination status,” Kass said. “It is that it’s systemically making it impossible for people, generally from poor countries, whose governments have been unable to secure anything near the supply they need, to be able to come and see their loved ones.”
According to the AP, half of the world population is currently unvaccinated, thus making many individuals from poorer countries, where vaccine access has been limited, cut off from visiting.
The coronavirus has become the leading killer of police officers across the country, but many unions representing law enforcement are fighting vaccine mandates, CBS News reported. More than 500 officers have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, higher than deaths from gun violence or traffic accidents. Bob Swartzwelder, president of a union that represents 906 active Pittsburgh police officers, said Pittsburgh needed to negotiate before ordering police to get vaccinated. "I'm pro-vaccine but I'm anti-mandate," said Swartzwelder, warning that a mandate might push some of the 257 officers eligible to retire to leave. "It takes 18 months to fully train a police officer and put them on the street. You already have a police department in crisis." Vaccination rates among offers are generally lower than the rates for the public at large. At least 21 officers died in October after contracting the virus.
Many experts agree that the coronavirus will never be completely eradicated, but it will one day cease to be a pandemic. So what will the coronavirus look like once the pandemic is over? According to CNN, many experts believe the coronavirus will one day feel and look similar to the seasonal flu. "There's not even a measurement to say that something is an epidemic or pandemic. All of this is in the eye of the beholder -- and that's part of the issue," Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan and acting chair of the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, said. Monto said that vaccines in this instance have been more effective than what is typically seen, however, virus mutations can throw the trajectory of the pandemic in a loop.
"With the change in transmission patterns, as the variants have emerged -- I call it a parade of variants -- we now see much more extensive transmission and much more uniform spread globally. This makes declaring the end of the pandemic more difficult," Monto said. He further explained that experts do not yet know if COVID-19 will become a seasonal illness like the flu, but people around the globe will just have to "wait and see and hold our breath” to find out.
The United States reopened its borders to international travel on Tuesday, allowing vaccinated travelers from over 30 countries to come into the nation. Footage from Bloomberg showed the busiest land crossing at the Mexico border between San Diego and Tijuana, where hundreds of cars waited in long lines. At the northern border, thousands of vaccinated Canadians are excited to flock to warmer Florida for the winter now that the border is reopened. The ‘snowbirds’ formed lines multiple miles long at border crossings at places such as the Thousand Islands bridge between Ontario and New York.
Access to the U.S. is currently only for travelers inoculated with a WHO-approved vaccine, ruling out the millions of potential visitors who received the Sputnik V, CanSino or other jabs. For more information, watch the video below.
Richard Soliz, 54, returned to the Seattle-area hospital that treated him to apologize for not getting the vaccine, The Washington Post reported. Soliz was administered to the hospital in late August, spending 28 days there and spending two stints in an intensive care unit. Soliz had opted against getting the coronavirus earlier in the year, telling the Post he was confused by conflicting information about the vaccines, including debunked theories that the shots contained microchips. Once Soliz recovered, he couldn’t stop thinking about the medical staff who treated him. “My goodness, they saved my life,” Soliz said. “In hindsight, I felt bad. And I knew in my heart, in my mind and my consciousness, that it all could’ve been avoided.” Feeling guilty, Soliz returned to the doctors and nurses that saved his life in late October, apologizing. “I deeply regret not making the decision to get vaccinated,” he told one of his doctors.
Thousands gathered outside New Zealand’s parliament building to protest coronavirus vaccine mandates and lockdowns, Reuters reported. In response to the protests, New Zealand enhanced security measures outside its parliament building. However, the demonstration was peaceful, with protesters holding signs and shouting slogans demanding the government lift coronavirus restrictions. Some protestors showed support for former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing the media of lying or being fake. "I will not be coerced and I will not be forced into taking something I don't want in my body," a protester said. "I'm asking (the government) to give us back 2018. Simple as that. I want my freedoms back." New Zealand has required teachers and health care workers to get fully vaccinated or lose their job. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dismissed the protestors speaking to reporters inside parliament, but there has been growing political pressure to ease restrictions before the holiday season. "What we saw today was not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders,” Ardern said.
Israel will loosen its restrictions on outdoor gatherings, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Tuesday. The Jerusalem Post reported the announcement came as deaths from COVID-19 continued to decline and Israel prepares to approve vaccination for children ages 5-11. The new regulations will eliminate the cap on outdoor gatherings, the requirement for masks in situations with over 100 people and allow attendants of cultural, sports and religious events with up to 1,000 to not need a Green Pass. In addition, event halls will be permitted to host up to 600 guests indoors, up from 400 guests. Wearing a mask indoors will remain mandatory. The new regulations are expected to go into effect on Thursday.
In the Romanian capital of Bucharest, the main hospital has no more room for the dead, with coronavirus victims lining the hallway outside the morgue, The Associated Press reported. With hundreds dying each day in the country for the past two months, Romania has recorded one of the highest death rates in all of Europe. “A village vanishes daily in Romania!” said Dr. Catalin Cirstoiu, the head of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital. “What about in a week or a month? A larger village? Or a city? Where do we stop?” Officials have blamed the high death toll on the country’s low vaccination rate – just 40% of the population has been fully vaccinated, well less than the EU average of 75%. Romania reported 591 fatalities a week ago, its highest daily death toll of the pandemic. Today, around 1,870 coronavirus patients across the country are in the ICU.
Researchers have found that the world’s response to the pandemic generated 8.4 million tons of excess plastic waste from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 through this August, UPI reported. Of the excess waste, more than 87% has been generated by hospitals and includes things like discarded personal protective equipment and testing kits. Perhaps surprisingly, North and South America, where 70% of the world’s COVID-19 cases have been recorded, account for under 25% of the excess waste. Asia accounted for 46% of the excess plastic waste. "A lot of single-use plastic items were produced during the pandemic," Philippe Miron, a researcher at Florida State University's Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies, said. "Many factors led to the increase of plastic production during the pandemic, such as the higher demands of PPE, while at the same time the recycling industry was forced to shut down.”
On Monday, the number of people in France hospitalized by the coronavirus rose by 156, the largest one-day increase since Aug. 23, Reuters reported. More than 6,800 people across France are now hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 1,141 in intensive care units. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to address the nation on Tuesday to discuss the virus’ resurgence in France. The seven-day moving average of new cases in the country has climbed to 7,277, up from a three-month low of 4,172 reported on Oct. 10.
Analysts at AAA are predicting a major travel surge for Thanksgiving this year, with enough Americans hitting the roads and the skies to nearly restore travel to what it was before the coronavirus pandemic. According to AAA, some 53.4 million people are expected to travel on or around Thanksgiving this year, a 13% bump from last Thanksgiving. Air travel is expected to be up 80% this year over last Thanksgiving and, all told, travel volume this year will be within 5% of where it was for Thanksgiving 2019, before Americans had ever heard the term COVID-19. “This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. With the big rebound in travel brewing for this Thanksgiving, AAA is offering some advice on how to navigate the suddenly busy travel landscape, including tips on booking flights, car rentals and hotel rooms.
Hospitals near the border of Belgium and the Netherlands are sounding the alarm, warning that they can no longer handle the rising number of patients as new infections soar, The Associated Press reported. In the Dutch province of Limburg, five hospitals came together to make a joint statement, warning that other parts of the Netherlands are likely to soon see their hospitalizations rise. “We are heading straight for a healthcare blockage and the entire system is grinding to a standstill,” they said. Last week, the Dutch government reintroduced mandatory masking in public places and is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss further restrictions If cases continue to rise. The government is researching whether it can begin its booster campaign sooner than it had planned to, currently, the campaign is not scheduled to start until December. “If it can happen quicker, we will do it quicker,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.
After new coronavirus cases in Denmark have continued to rise despite the country’s vaccination campaign, the country is restarting the use of digital certificates to slow the spread of the virus, Reuters reported. The government aims to reinstate the use of “corona passports” which verify that their holder is vaccinated or has tested negative for COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins University figures, just under 76% of the country is fully vaccinated. Despite the high vaccination rate, new daily cases in the country have climbed in recent weeks from a low of 200 in mid-September to more than 2,000 as of Monday, Nov. 8.
The average number of vaccines administered in the United States per day has climbed past 1.3 million as the country’s booster shot campaign continues to expand, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. At the same time, the number of new cases has stopped dropping and continues hovering around 70,000 new cases reported, with the positivity ratio also holding steady above 5%. The United States continues to lead the world in new cases reported, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom, who reported more than 38,000 and 34,000 new cases on Monday, respectively. For more facts and figures on the pandemic, watch the video below.
A court in Singapore granted a stay of execution to a Malaysian man convicted of drug smuggling after he tested positive for COVID-19 the day before he was set to be hanged, Reuters reported. Singaporean officials delayed the execution of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, until further notice. "We have got to use logic, common sense and humanity," judge Andrew Phang told the court. Dharmalingam was arrested in April 2009 for trafficking 42.72 grams of heroin, a crime that is punishable by death in Singapore. "COVID has allowed him to live in this world, rather than kill him," M Ravi, the man’s lawyer, said.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced Tuesday that the government will mandate all health care staff that work with the public to be vaccinated, The Associated Press reported. The move comes despite concerns that mandating vaccines for health care workers might cause thousands to leave their jobs. The mandate will not begin until April 1, which gives ample time for the more than 100,000 health workers who have not yet sat down for their shots to get them. Unions had opposed making vaccines mandatory, warning that it might cause further staff shortages. Roughly 80% of the United Kingdom’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Due to the comparably higher risk of heart problems in those who receive the Moderna jab, France’s public health authorities are recommending people under 30 only receive the Pfizer shot, Reuters reported. Following the results of a study that was published Monday, the Haute Autorite de Sante, (HAS) which acts as an advisor to France’s health sector, noted the “very rare” risk of myocarditis in those who received the Moderna shot. "Within the population aged under 30, this risk appears to be around five times lesser with Pfizer's Comirnaty jab compared to Moderna's Spikevax jab," HAS said. The European Medicines Agency has found a link between myocarditis and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but in both cases says that the benefit of the vaccine outweighs the risk.
After lifting its ban on foreign travelers, tourists from all over the world are gearing up to visit some of the United States’ most famous destinations, Bloomberg reported. The travel industry has greatly suffered during the pandemic, but with flight bookings already hitting 70% of their pre-pandemic levels, the industry looks to be roaring back. Topping the list of popular destinations is New York City, which saw its first flight from the United Kingdom arrive yesterday. Next on the list are two Florida cities, Miami and Orlando. Foreign travelers are apparently excited to hit the beach and visit Orlando’s many theme parks and attractions. Coming in at fourth and fifth on the list are two California cities, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Travelers entering the United States must be vaccinated, The New York Times reported.
Japan recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in over a year on Sunday, according to local media. From Aug. 2, 2020, up until Sunday, Nov. 7, the nation had recorded at least one COVID-19 death, according to the national broadcaster NHK. Back in August, the delta variant had driven new daily infections to more than 25,000 at the peak of the wave, according to Reuters. Since then, however, daily cases and deaths have fallen across Japan as vaccinations increased, covering 70% of the population, Reuters reported. To guard against a rebound over the winter, the Japanese government plans to start booster vaccine shots next month and to secure pill-based treatments for milder cases to reduce the strain on hospitals.
A top official for the World Health Organization is warning the U.S. to pay close attention to a coronavirus resurgence across Europe. In the past month, Europe has seen a 50% spike in new coronavirus cases, according to CBS News. Vaccination numbers in some parts of Europe have plateaued, while public health guidelines have relaxed, which Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe, said is a recipe for a fourth wave. "The basic principle is, if there is a situation where the peak is accelerating, don't wait,” to bring back safety measures, Kluge said. "The earlier, the stricter, the better.”
After months of deliberation between Chinese and Hong Kong officials, Hong Kong’s land border with China will be opened by June at the latest, the South China Morning Post reported. The closure of the border has hurt Hong Kong’s economy – roughly 236 million people crossed the land border in 2019, compared to just 17.5 million in 2020. “There is nothing we Hong Kong businessmen can do but wait. We hope the Hong Kong and mainland authorities can reach a consensus earlier,” said Joe Chau Kwok-ming, the president of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and Medium Business. When the border reopens, travelers will likely need to be vaccinated and submit to testing. “There are still some differences in opinions. While the mainland prefers to just adopt the definitions of the National Health Commission for low, medium and high-risk areas, Hong Kong is hoping for a bit more tolerance. I think we can work it out soon,” an insider told the South China Morning Post. Hong Kong reported no coronavirus cases on Monday.
As coronavirus cases decrease across Japan, the Japanese government has begun to accept new entry applications that allow companies and educational institutions to host people from overseas, Kyodo News reported. In addition, business travelers entering the country now only need to quarantine for three days. "We have taken a step toward easing some of the restrictions as infections have been declining and in response to strong demand by the business community," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a news conference. Tourists are still prohibited from entering the country, but the government is beginning to investigate how to allow tour groups to once again enter the country.
While coronavirus cases are declining in the United States, the decline itself is slowing down, with new cases holding steady around 72,000 and more than 1,000 people dying each day. As winter approaches, Dr. Anthony Fauci sat down with NPR to discuss his expectations for the next phase of the pandemic.
While Fauci says the country is trending the right direction when it comes to cases, hospitalizations and deaths, progress is slower than he would hope. Additionally, Fauci is concerned that wintertime will bring more travel and indoor gatherings, which could lead to more coronavirus spread. That said, Fauci isn’t advocating for shutting the country down. "We're looking for a level of control ... where the level of infection — due to vaccination predominantly, but also people who may have been infected and have some degree of protection — that doesn't disrupt society the way the COVID-19 outbreak is currently doing with us," Fauci said, urging Americans to get themselves and their kids vaccinated. Fauci added that new antiviral drugs produced by Pfizer and Merck have produced positive results in trials, but that they are no substitute for vaccination.
The first hospital in Florida to treat a coronavirus patient now has no patients sick with the virus in the entire hospital. Hospital staff is now celebrating the milestone, which has not occurred since the pandemic began. "There's been a lot of progress done in a very short period of time. So it's a great thing for everybody," chief nursing officer of Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota, Todd Haner, said, Fox News reports. "I can tell you that the morale is much better.” The hospital received its first COVID-19 patient in February 2020. "As we moved forward and we saw what was happening, it became very stressful,” Haner said. "We're going to celebrate what we have right now. We don't know what the future holds, but we'll deal with it when it comes.”
COVID-19 infections in China are steadily rising, with 89 new cases reported for Nov. 7. The prior day, 74 new cases were reported, according to Al Jazeera. As of Nov. 7, Mainland China has 97,823 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total. The Liaoning and Henan provinces held more than half of the new cases.
With the White House looking to speed along vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11, the Biden administration is urging schools to set up vaccination clinics, The Associated Press reported. The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for kids ages 5 to 11, and officials want to encourage families to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible. Pfizer found the vaccine 91% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections and the Food and Drug Administration found the vaccine to be safe. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are writing a letter to school districts reminding them that the federal government will provide funding to support vaccinating students. About 28 million kids ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get the vaccine, and the White House has purchased enough doses for every kid in the age group.
New York City’s Mayor-elect Eric Adams said on Sunday that he wants to end mask mandates in schools when he takes office on Jan. 1 if officials can find “a safe way to do it.”According to The New York Post, Adams said he fears masks will prevent children from making friends, saying “part of the socialization of a child is that smile… Not being able to see the smiles of our children has a major impact.” At a press briefing on Thursday, New York City’s current Mayor Bill de Blasio said he sees no end in sight for masks in schools, even as more children over the age of 5 receive COVID-19 vaccination. “I would say, as a general view, that out of an abundance of caution, I would keep the masks in place, at least in the short term because they’ve really worked, because the kids have adapted to them well, the adults have adapted to them well,” de Blasio said.
Germany reported 201.2 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, a record positivity rate for the nation, with German officials calling the surge in cases evidence of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” The Associated Press reported. Germany saw a record 37,120 new cases on Friday. Unlike last year's wintertime surge in cases, the rise in cases hasn’t led to a similar rise in hospitalizations, with just 4 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents reported now compared to 15 hospitalizations per 100,000 last December. Still, hospitalizations are ticking up in the worst affected and least vaccinated parts of the country. About 67% of the population is fully vaccinated, a number which German authorities say remains too low. Unlike other European countries, Germany has avoided policies that mandate vaccines for some workers.
More than 1.2 million vaccinations were administered across the United States on Sunday, a Johns Hopkins University tally showed, bringing the total number of Americans who are fully vaccinated to 193.8 million, or 59% of the population. Meanwhile, the national seven-day positivity rate continued to trend downward, reaching 4.64%. Still, close to 72,000 new cases were reported nationwide on Sunday and 1,194 fatalities were recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers, as the national death toll nears 750,000. In terms of overall new daily cases, the U.S. still remains well ahead of other nations. For a closer look at which other countries are seeing large numbers of cases, watch the video below.
The U.S. lifted a travel ban that prevented individuals from 33 countries from entering the country on Monday. The ban, which was originally instated in early 2020, prevented access to the U.S. to non-U.S. citizens traveling from China, India and many countries throughout Europe, Reuters reported. The ban also prevented individuals from Mexico or Canada from entering the U.S. by land. Many countries have already lifted similar bans as vaccinations against COVID-19 became more widespread. Travelers are required to show official proof of vaccination and a recent negative viral COVID-19 test. The lifting of the ban resulted in a spike in travel bookings into the U.S. “Really, really exciting. I mean, I was meant to go just before COVID happened, and obviously it's been delayed this long, so it's really exciting to finally be able to go," Alice Keane, who is going to Miami to visit her sister, said at the Heathrow Airport in London.