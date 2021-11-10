The United States is again welcoming vaccinated visitors from 33 countries, but experts worry that it will still be extremely difficult for visitors to enter the country due to the U.S. requirements, The Associated Press reported. According to Nancy Kass, deputy director of public health in the Berman Institute of Biotechs at Johns Hopkins University, concern with the country’s policy is an ethical one.

“The concern is not limiting access based on vaccination status,” Kass said. “It is that it’s systemically making it impossible for people, generally from poor countries, whose governments have been unable to secure anything near the supply they need, to be able to come and see their loved ones.”

According to the AP, half of the world population is currently unvaccinated, thus making many individuals from poorer countries, where vaccine access has been limited, cut off from visiting.