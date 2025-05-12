130,000 more Igloo coolers recalled over amputation fears



May 11 (UPI) -- Igloo has recalled another 130,000 coolers over fears that pinch points around the handles and latches could lead to finger amputations.

The recall, announced on Friday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, expands on an earlier recall from February that involved more than a million Igloo coolers.

"The tow handle can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards," the CPSC said in the expanded recall notice.

Specifically, the latest additions to the recall include 9-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured at a plant in Katy, Texas, before January 2024 and sold at retailers including Costco, Target, Academy and Dick's, and online at Amazon and the company's website.

"Since the recall was announced in February 2025, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations," the recall reads.

Igloo has said they will replace affected products.