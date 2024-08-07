Snow Warning Service: Advance ice alerts prevent accidents in PA

Learn how AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service provided early notice of icy spots on Pennsylvania roads in early December, allowing businesses to be better prepared.

AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service provides the only advance warning of icy spots, preventing accidents in Pennsylvania

In the first week of December 2022, AccuWeather’s expert team of meteorologists provided the only advance warning of icy patches in central and northeast Pennsylvania caused by freezing rain. AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service specifically predicts snow and ice impact on paved surfaces, identifying dangerous conditions and helping customers be better prepared.

As a result of this weather event, accidents occurred in these areas of Pennsylvania due to patches of ice caused by freezing drizzle and a brief period of freezing rain, causing a significant impact. In many cases, AccuWeather is the only source to warn of such events, which are not major storms, but still create dangerous conditions.

AccuWeather’s forecasts, backed by Superior Accuracy TM, provide impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and be safer.

Protect your business and team members by making the best weather-impacted decisions with AccuWeather. Our Snow Warning Service offers location-specific forecasts and 24x7x365 consulting services for snow, ice, blizzards, and other winter-hazard events. Whether you prefer five days or four hours of advance notice, our alert timing is customizable to your needs.

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to better prepare your business for the impacts of winter weather.

AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service features include:

• Precise weather event start and end times

• Total expected snow and ice accumulations

• Specific changeover times for snow, ice, and rain

• Hourly temperatures and wind conditions before, during, and after the storm

• Post-storm weather conditions, including verified precipitation amounts.

