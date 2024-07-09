AccuWeather helps save lives, protect property and profits better than anyone else in 2022

AccuWeather demonstrated its Superior Accuracy™ in 2022 by giving people and businesses multiple days of advance notice to protect their lives and property when severe weather threatened.

Key Highlights:

• AccuWeather warns earlier and with greater accuracy ahead of Hurricane Ian's devastating impacts

• AccuWeather was the only source to warn of a tornado in Sarasota, Florida

• AccuWeather provides more advance notice and accurate forecasts than all other sources for historic Christmas storm and arctic outbreak

LIVES SAVED, PROPERTY AND PROFITS PROTECTED IN 2022 - THANKS TO ACCUWEATHER

AccuWeather For Business once again provided customers with precious additional time during severe weather events in 2022 to better prepare and seek safe shelter, which is critical when every second counts and lives are on the line. From devastating hurricanes to paralyzing snowstorms, AccuWeather’s severe weather warnings helped businesses and communities be safer and better prepared and save tens of billions of dollars in profits.

• January: AccuWeather Forecasts Were Significantly Earlier and More Accurate for Major East Coast Blizzard

The blizzard that dumped over two feet of snow in parts of the Northeast was forecast by AccuWeather more accurately and earlier than any other source. AccuWeather forecasts correctly predicted the impacts and provided actionable details and regional variations not provided by other forecast sources. Unlike other forecasts, AccuWeather stayed consistent in the lead-up to the storm, not changing based on each run of computer forecast models.

• March: AccuWeather was the Only Source to Warn of the Sarasota, Florida Tornado

On March 16, a fast-developing tornado with 90 mph winds damaged buildings in Sarasota, FL. AccuWeather meteorologists provided 25 minutes of advance notice, while other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning or a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

• May: AccuWeather Provides Earlier and More Accurate Forecasts for 2022 India Monsoon

AccuWeather meteorologists provided an earlier, more detailed, and more accurate forecast than any other source for the 2022 India monsoon. AccuWeather was the only source correctly predicting a well above-average monsoon, and AccuWeather's forecast was at least 7% more accurate than other providers, including the Indian government and other sources in India.

• June: AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice and Most Accurate Forecasts for Early Season Tropical Rainstorm in Miami

AccuWeather's forecasts for the tropical rainstorm that flooded South Florida, including parts of Miami, provided more advanced notice and were more accurate than any other source. Three days before the storm and over two days before other weather sources, AccuWeather predicted "heavy rain from tropical rainstorm" across south Florida.

• July: AccuWeather Warns of Historic Flooding in Missouri and Kentucky Well Ahead of Other Sources

As flash flooding quickly developed in Kentucky, AccuWeather storm warning meteorologists, on numerous occasions, issued flash flood warnings ahead of the government and other sources. In the St. Louis area, AccuWeather storm warning meteorologists warned of imminent life-threatening flash flooding 83 minutes before the government issued a flash flood warning. These flooding events became national news stories due to the tragic loss of at least 25 people in Kentucky and at least two people due to flash flooding in the St. Louis area.

• July: AccuWeather Predicts Derecho Severe Thunderstorms First and More Accurately than Other Sources

Over a week before the storms, AccuWeather accurately predicted the possibility of "a long-lived complex of thunderstorms" and "severe storm potential" across the Plains and Midwest on July 5. Five days before the event, AccuWeather was the only weather source to highlight the derecho risk, noting the favorable pattern for derechos, the risk for severe storms, and accurately predicting the area most at risk. There were numerous instances where AccuWeather meteorologists provided 40 minutes greater advance notice on the intense wind than the government and other sources.

• September: AccuWeather Warns Earlier and With Greater Accuracy Ahead of Hurricane Ian's Devastating Impacts

AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than any other source. AccuWeather began issuing track forecasts for the storm three days earlier than anyone else and was the first to predict Ian would become a major hurricane. AccuWeather forecasts of the storm's winds were 13% more accurate than other weather sources. They provided greater detail and accuracy on Ian's path and intensity, as well as the best wording and communication of impacts in the Western Caribbean and Southeastern US. AccuWeather was the first to forecast storm surges of 16-20 feet, describing the surge and other catastrophic impacts as a "potential worst-case hurricane scenario" for Fort Myers, Naples, Punta Gorda, and surrounding communities.

• November: AccuWeather More Accurately Predicts Impacts from Rare Late Season Hurricane Well in Advance of Any Other Source

A month before Nicole formed, AccuWeather correctly predicted that the tropical Atlantic would be active in early November – a time of year that is typically less active. Five days before landfall, AccuWeather was the first to forecast Nicole's track, two days before the National Hurricane Center. Four days before landfall, AccuWeather correctly predicted that Nicole posed a significant threat for storm surge and coastal inundation along the East Coast of Florida. Three days before flooding rain occurred in the southern Appalachian Mountains and West Virginia, AccuWeather notified users and customers about the risk for flooding – no government alerts were in effect.

• November: AccuWeather Is the Only Source to Predict Record-Breaking Lake Effect Snow Event Accurately

AccuWeather was the only source to predict that 4-6 feet of snow would fall south of Buffalo and in Watertown, NY and did so over three days in advance. At the same time, other sources forecast only half the actual snowfall. AccuWeather's forecasts also conveyed more detail, context, and impacts than other sources, describing the life-threatening and historical event many days in advance.

• December: AccuWeather Provides More Advance Notice and Forecasts of Impact Than Other Sources for Historic Christmas Storm and Arctic Outbreak

Two weeks before the storm, AccuWeather noted the risk for a significant winter storm the week leading up to Christmas. More than a week before the storm, AccuWeather clients were advised of "a major winter storm later next week…causing significant travel troubles" and "the coldest lead-up to the Christmas holiday in decades." Other sources forecast nothing more severe than a chance for snow and colder temperatures. And AccuWeather accurately forecasted that historic blizzard conditions in Buffalo would last over 36 hours, while other sources did not even mention a blizzard.

