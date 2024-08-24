AccuWeather Issues Forecast for Tropical Storm Hone Earlier Than Any Other Known Source

The additional 66 hours of valuable advance notice exclusively provided AccuWeather customers with more time to best prepare for and react to the risks posed by Hone.

Tropical Storm Hone was officially named in the Central Pacific on Aug. 22, and is expected to bring heavy rain to Hawaii over the weekend.

Sixty-six hours BEFORE the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources, AccuWeather issued a track and intensify forecast for the tropical rainstorm that AccuWeather accurately forecasted would become Tropical Storm Hone. The tropical storm, which can even intensify into a hurricane, may result in a variety of dangerous impacts in parts of Hawaii this weekend into early next week, including heavy rain that can lead to flooding and mudslides, gusty winds, and an increased risk of wildfires.

AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and important location-specific details such as how much rain and wind were expected at each asset. Additionally, these hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, supply chains, business continuity, and supply chain concerns.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events that AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

