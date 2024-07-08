AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Life-Saving Tornado Warnings Before Damaging Tornadoes Strike Louisville

All Other Known Sources GIVE NO WARNING OR NOTICE for a Tornado

AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for multiple tornadoes that impacted the Greater Louisville Metro on Thursday, July 4th, 2024, with the strongest tornado producing peak winds over 125 mph, which struck heavily populated portions of western Louisville on Thursday afternoon, knocking down trees and powerlines, as well as damaging businesses and homes. AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning for Louisville 21 minutes BEFORE the tornado struck the community. In contrast, the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources NEVER issued a tornado warning.

Farther northwest and just before the tornado touched down in Louisville, another tornado producing winds over 80 mph struck portions of Harrison County. Once again, AccuWeather had issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning 15 minutes BEFORE the tornado developed, while the government's National Weather Service (NWS) did not issue a tornado warning until 2 minutes AFTER the tornado had already begun to damage trees, powerlines, and homes. These superior warnings benefited AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers as well as users of our subscription services.

Contact AccuWeather today to best prepare your business for tornadoes and all severe weather threats.

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 21 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado struck Louisville, Kentucky. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide notice of the tornado and did so more than 20 minutes prior to the damaging tornado developing. The NWS and all other known sources did not issue any tornado warning and did not issue even a severe thunderstorm warning.



Similarly to the situation above, AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists again issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 15 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado struck Harrison County, Indiana. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the initial touchdown, resulting in damage to trees, powerlines, and homes. The NWS and all other known sources did not issue a tornado warning until 2 minutes AFTER the tornado struck and had already dissipated.

As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would not have had any notice of either of these imminent life-threatening emergencies before the tornadoes touched down in the Greater Louisville Metro. Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been sounded, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems that are based on AccuWeather Warnings, which include National Weather Service warnings but are also supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, would have been activated.

This is another of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

The valuable advance notices that AccuWeather exclusively enabled customers to be prepared and offered the time necessary for people to seek safe shelter ahead of these destructive tornadoes, which damaged homes and businesses in the area.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

