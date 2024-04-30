AccuWeather only known source to provide as many as three days advance notice for widespread Pennsylvania snow squalls

AccuWeather is the only known source to provide the most accurate forecast and advance notice of these dangerous snow squalls. Relying on a source other than AccuWeather would not have prepared you for the widespread squalls.

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, central and northern Pennsylvania experienced hazardous snow squalls that quickly reduced visibility and coated roads. AccuWeather was the ONLY known source that gave as many as three days of advance notice of the snow squall risk. This early warning clearly communicated that "any heavier snow shower could quickly coat some roads and reduce visibility." Our notice was issued two days before the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for only a portion of the impacted area by dangerous snow squalls. Forecasts by other sources failed to mention any visibility reduction and only forecast snow in the morning when in reality, the squalls continued all day and, in some places, were worst in the afternoon.

Contact one of AccuWeather's experts today to learn how AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service can help you make the best weather-impacted decisions every time.

THE MOST ACCURATE FORECASTS AND MOST ADVANCE NOTICE

• AccuWeather provided the most advance notice of any known source for the widespread snow squalls across Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

• AccuWeather issued a forecast map for a Department of Transportation customer a day before the NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory. This NWS Advisory was only issued for parts of the impacted areas, while AccuWeather's exclusive Snow Warning Service provided advance notice to customers across the region impacted. These proactive advisories from AccuWeather help customers make the best decision days in advance, ahead of receiving information from other sources.

• On Thursday, three days before the squalls and two days before Winter Weather Advisories were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), AccuWeather's Sunday forecasts across central and northern Pennsylvania stated: "Snow showers, any heavier snow shower could quickly coat some roads and reduce visibility." At the same time, the NWS forecast only stated that it was "mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a chance of rain showers in the morning."

• On Friday, two days in advance, AccuWeather continued to predict the dangerous squall risk on Sunday, stating that "any squalls can quickly coat roads and sharply reduce visibility." At the same time, the NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, which did not mention any snow but only stated, "Heavy rainfall is possible on Saturday and may lead to isolated instances of flooding. Strong, gusty winds are expected to develop across the region on Sunday and Monday." The Weather Company's forecast predicted only "snow showers" without mentioning visibility reduction. The Weather Company also only predicted snow in the morning Sunday, but in reality, the snow squalls continued all day and, in some places, were the worst in the afternoon.

ACCUWEATHER'S SNOW WARNING SERVICE™

AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™ provides governments and municipalities, departments of transportation, school districts, universities, and other institutions and businesses with the trusted and superior information they need to make the best decisions ahead of disruptive winter weather conditions of snow and ice. This highly localized and tailored information optimizes AccuWeather clients to prepare for severe weather events.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists provide greater confidence in decision-making with the following:

• Detailed, up-to-the-minute forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ pinpointed to an exact location

• Precise precipitation start and end times of storms, along with specific precipitation intensity

• Detailed accumulation insights so you know what specific type of precipitation (snow, ice, sleet, freezing rain) will fall on paved surfaces versus grassy surfaces, as well as the rate of accumulation

• Real-time insights, 24/7 consultation with AccuWeather expert meteorologists

• Forecasts and briefings timed according to client needs and schedules

Key Benefits

• Best planning for storms

• Keep people safe by making the right decision

• Take the worry out of decision-making

• Reduce liability and negative impacts on your reputation

• Virtually eliminate the chance of being caught unprepared for snow or ice

• Phone consultations are available anytime, day or night, with our storm experts when you are facing a critical decision

AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service minimizes downtime and allows personnel and equipment to be scheduled accordingly. This hands-on solution provides all the information needed to operate most efficiently and cost-effectively while saving lives and reducing injuries and risks to citizens and businesses.

