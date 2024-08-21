AccuWeather Exclusively Provides the Only Advance Notice of Increasing Flood Risk Hours Before Devastating Connecticut Flash Flooding

AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for quickly escalating, catastrophic flash flooding thanks to AccuWeather's advance notifications.

Extreme rainfall in a short amount of time led to flooding that officials called catastrophic in Connecticut and Long Island.

Persistent downpours produced a catastrophic flash flood across parts of southwestern Connecticut on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. Rainfall amounts of 8-12 inches occurred over a few hours with more than 3.5 inches reported in one hour in some communities. The extreme rainfall resulted in numerous water rescues and catastrophic damage, including to buildings, roadways and bridges.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued an AccuWeather Alert™ Flash Flood Threat for the affected areas in southwestern Connecticut more than 10 hours ahead of the significant flash flooding commencing. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY source to provide an alert of the increasing flood threat – as the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources issued a Flood Watch for the affected area in Connecticut only AFTER the major flooding had been occurring for more than 3 hours!

• Additionally, AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Danbury, Connecticut, area, which exclusively provided more than 2 hours of additional advance notice for imminent, dangerous flash flooding in the Danbury area. The NWS and all other known sources issued a Flash Flood Warning only after flooding was reported by an emergency manager, more than 2 hours after AccuWeather experts had issued their Flash Flood Warning. People and businesses relying only on National Weather Service warnings or other weather services that rebroadcast National Weather Service warnings may not have been prepared for the serious flash flooding, especially since the NWS and other known sources had not issued a Flood Watch.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists also exclusively provided an additional 60 minutes of advance notice on the imminent, life-threatening flash flooding in the community of Southbury, Connecticut, when compared to the warnings issued by the NWS and all other known sources. Southbury was one of the communities that was impacted by the most serious flash flooding.

This valuable additional advance notice, only provided by AccuWeather, enabled AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers, as well as users of the AccuWeather Alert™ service, including our subscription services such as Premium+ in the AccuWeather app, to be better prepared and offered valuable additional time for people to move to higher ground or choose to not travel during a dangerous flood.

This example is one of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented to provide more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact business and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has been proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.