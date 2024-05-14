AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Numerous Life-Saving Tornado Warnings Ahead of All Other Known Sources for Third Day in a Row

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has been proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

Gov. Bill Lee surveys a storm-damaged home along Blackburn Lane, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Columbia, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

AccuWeather For Business customers were best prepared for rapidly developing and damaging tornadoes on May 8, thanks to AccuWeather's life-saving warnings that, on many occasions, exclusively provided greater accuracy and more advance notice than those from any other known source.

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued numerous life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings which in many cases provided significantly more advance notice than any other source. These warnings benefited AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers. Examples include:

• AccuWeather Storm Expert Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning which exclusively provided 21 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado initially touched down before impacting Stroudsville, TN. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide any advance notice of the initial touch down – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning until AFTER the tornado had touched down and was already on the ground for 7 minutes.

• AccuWeather Storm Expert Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning which exclusively provided 11 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado developed near Prospect, Tennessee. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide any advance notice of the initial touch down – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning for Prospect, TN until AFTER the EF2 tornado with swirling winds of 115 mph had touched down and was already on the ground for 6 minutes.

– In both instances above, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or all other known weather sources which simply distribute NWS tornado warnings, would not have had notice of the imminent life-threatening emergency. Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been activated and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems that are based on AccuWeather Warnings, which include National Weather Service warnings but also are supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, would have been activated.

Talk to an AccuWeather expert today and begin using the benefits of AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings.

• A deadly tornado impacted the area east of Columbia, Tennessee, where AccuWeather meteorologists provided 34 minutes of life-saving advance notice prior to a devasting tornado with swirling winds of 140 miles per hour. The government's National Weather Service and all known sources provided only 6 minutes of advance notice, which may not be enough time to safely shelter people.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for the Henagar, Alabama area that exclusively provided 41 minutes of advance notice before the damaging tornado struck, 26 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice or more than DOUBLE the advance notice of the NWS and other known sources. This valuable additional time, only provided by AccuWeather, enabled customers to be better prepared and offered more time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive EF3 tornado with winds to 140 mph. This tornado resulted in severe damage to well built homes and structures and injuring 7 people.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 28 minutes of advance notice, 13 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other known sources before a damaging tornado struck the Rainbow Mountain near Madison, Alabama.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 49 minutes of advance notice, 13 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other known sources before an EF2 tornado struck Huntsville, Alamba.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 30 minutes of advance notice, 23 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other known sources before a second damaging tornado hit parts of Huntsville, Alabama within an hour and fifteen minutes of the first tornado.

• Additionally, earlier in the day, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued AccuWeather Alerts™ for Tornado Threat for parts of Tennessee and Alabama that averaged nearly more than an hour and a half BEFORE the government and all other sources issued a tornado watch. AccuWeather’s notification was the only known source to highlight the increasing tornado threat, exclusively providing additional notice and giving people more time to prepare.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

AccuWeather SkyGuard® severe weather warnings protect people and facilities in emergencies and communicate instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and methods of dissemination, all customized to the client's needs. SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year. AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists develop SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

AccuWeather continues to deliver invaluable, life-saving warnings around severe weather events, such as tornadoes, with an average of 16 minutes advance notice compared to government warnings that provide an average of 8 minutes notice. Minimizing false alarms has only added to the credibility and value of AccuWeather's life-saving warnings when the threat is real.

