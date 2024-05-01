AccuWeather Business Customers Recieve advance notice of destructive tornado in Clarksville, TN

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists issue life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings with 18 minutes advance notice and is the ONLY source to give businesses advance notice of a deadly EF3 tornado in Clarksville, Tennessee; in addition, AccuWeather provided an industry-leading 3 days advance notice of the risk for tornadoes.

Copied

In early December 2023, AccuWeather was the only source to provide any advance notice of a deadly EF3 tornado in Clarksville, Tennessee. At least three people were killed, and more than 60 were injured. The tornado was part of a major storm that spawned several tornadoes, flooding rain, heavy snow, and strong winds across the eastern half of the U.S. AccuWeather provided the most accurate forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and advance notice of these storms ahead of any other sources. The advance notice allowed businesses to prepare better and employees to take shelter, ultimately saving lives.

Talk to AccuWeather's experts today to learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings can help your business better prepare for extreme weather events.

AccuWeather provides the most advance notice

AccuWeather provided two to three days of additional notice over other sources, such as the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC), for the severe thunderstorm risk across the Tennessee and Mississippi valleys and the southeastern U.S.

AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued many life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings, which in many cases provided significantly more advance notice than any other source. These warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard customers by allowing them to prepare better, seek shelter, and save lives.

A deadly and rapidly strengthening EF3 tornado impacted northern sections of Clarksville, Tennessee. Storm Warning meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard Tornado Warning with 18 minutes of advance notice AHEAD of the intense tornado with damaging winds of 150 mph moved into Clarksville, Tennessee.

AccuWeather was the ONLY source to provide any advance notice - as the government's NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning for Clarksville until 2 minutes AFTER the tornado had already touched down and impacted lives.

As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or all other weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would not have noticed the imminent life-threatening emergency. Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been activated, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued.

Tennessee residents recover from December tornadoes

AccuWeather enhances your level of protection by providing industry-specific insights

When tornados threaten your business, AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard Notifications provides invaluable assistance to businesses across diverse industries:

• Manufacturing: Ensuring the safety of production facilities and machinery, allowing for timely shutdowns and safeguarding workers.

• Retail: Enabling stores to initiate evacuation plans, protect inventory, and ensure the safety of both employees and customers.

• Healthcare: Allowing hospitals and healthcare facilities to implement emergency protocols, secure critical equipment, and prioritize patient safety.

• Education: Providing schools and universities with advance notice to enact safety measures, evacuate students, and reduce the risk of injuries.

• Transportation and Logistics: Facilitating proactive planning for the rerouting of shipments, securing transportation assets, and ensuring the safety of personnel.

• Energy: Assisting power plants and utilities in safeguarding critical infrastructure, minimizing downtime, and ensuring the well-being of employees.

• Hospitality: Allowing hotels and resorts to evacuate guests safely, protect property, and minimize disruptions to services.

• Agriculture: Providing farmers with advance warning to secure equipment, protect crops, and mitigate potential losses.

• Finance: Enabling financial institutions to implement contingency plans, protect data centers, and ensure the safety of employees and clients.

• Technology: Assisting tech companies in safeguarding data centers, securing critical infrastructure, and minimizing the risk of service disruptions.

AccuWeather SkyGuard® Notifications demonstrate their versatility in supporting a wide range of industries, emphasizing the universal importance of accurate and timely weather information in protecting lives, assets, and operational continuity.

→ READ MORE: The cost of a tornado: The financial impact on your business

Superior Accuracy™: Better informed, Better protected, Better prepared for flooding threats

AccuWeather SkyGuard Notifications, backed by Superior Accuracy, deliver site-specific alerts and warnings well before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare. Access to real-time flood alerts empowers businesses to take proactive measures, such as evacuations or implementing emergency response plans, to safeguard their employees, assets, and operations. Plus, get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists watching out for your business 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Want to learn more about how AccuWeather For Business can help your business better prepare for severe weather? Demo SkyGuard today and protect your business, employees, and assets.