How climate change impacts indigenous communities
During an interview on 'AccuWeather Prime,' one member of a tribal community dispelled a myth about Native Americans living on sovereign land within U.S. states.
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Dec. 6, 2021 1:36 PM EST
Updated Dec. 6, 2021 1:36 PM EST
Often overlooked in typical climate change discourse, indigenous tribes are at the frontlines of dealing with its effects.
Nikki Cooley, the manager of the Tribal Climate Change Program for the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals at Northern Arizona University, talked with Adam Del Rosso during a recent segment on AccuWeather Prime about how climate change is impacting Native American tribes in the United States.
"Not enough attention [has been brought to the issue]," Cooley said, "because tribes were sovereign entities within states, and there's a big misconception that we have all the resources that we want because we're on our own land, when in fact we don't have access to it."
During the segment, Cooley went on to explain the many resources indigenous communities are often lacking and how that can inhibit the capacity to address climate change on their own. Watch the full interview at the top of this page.
