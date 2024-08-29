AccuWeather warns of first major snowfall in New York City

AccuWeather’s meteorologists correctly predicted the biggest snowfall of the season for New York City and warned earlier and more accurately than anyone else.

AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists correctly predicted the first major snowfall event of the season for New York City and warned earlier and more accurately than anyone else about snowfall in Pennsylvania.

In a snowless year for New York City, AccuWeather’s 100+ expert meteorologists warned earlier and more accurately about the city’s first snowfall of the season in February 2023. AccuWeather For Business’ forecasts, backed by Superior Accuracy™, were so spot on that WABC’S Lee Goldberg said, “We had a stellar forecast.” It wasn’t only New York City. AccuWeather forecasts were more accurate in Pennsylvania as well.

Clients using AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service were ahead of the snow. Not only were they alerted before, during, and after the storm, but they had access to one-on-one consultations with a meteorologist to update snowfall total amounts. School district clients were able to correctly call virtual learning days, businesses were able to conserve salt, and plan for potential disruptions.

ACCUWEATHER’S MOST ADVANCE NOTICE

• 5 DAYS ADVANCE NOTICE - AccuWeather mentioned the potential snow event in New York City on Feb. 22

• 3 DAYS BEFORE EVENT - AccuWeather issued its first snow accumulation map ahead of any other source

ACCUWEATHER’S GREATEST ACCURACY

On Feb. 27:

• AccuWeather correctly predicted 1-3” of snow for Manhattan, while other sources predicted 3-5”

• AccuWeather correctly forecasted that 3-6” would accumulate not far north of the city, including across northern New Jersey, the northern Bronx, and southern Connecticut

• In State College, AccuWeather consistently predicted a coating to an inch of snow and sleet – exactly what occurred. Other sources indicated too much snow

• In Williamsport, AccuWeather correctly predicted 1-3” whereas others incorrectly predicted 4-6”

Protect your business and team members by making the best weather-impacted decisions with AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service, backed by forecasts and warnings with Superior Accuracy™. AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service offers location-specific forecasts and 24x7x365 consulting services for snow, ice, blizzards, and other winter-hazard events.

Not using AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service puts your people, customers, property, and assets at risk. Contact us today to find out how we can help.

THE MOST TRUSTED AND RECOGNIZED NAME IN WEATHER

Serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally, AccuWeather is recognized as the most accurate source of weather forecasts, warnings, and data in the world.