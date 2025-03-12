AccuWeather Exclusively Provided Life-Saving Tornado Warnings Before Damaging Tornadoes Struck Several Locations In Louisiana And Issued Well In Advance of All Other Known Sources

In some cases, the National Weather Service and all other known sources issued a warning after the tornado was already on the ground and in other cases, provided far less advance notice than AccuWeather.

On March 4 – 5, 2025, 30 tornadoes were reported to have occurred across the Southern Plains and the South. On average, across all of these tornadoes, AccuWeather provided an average of 14 minutes of advance notice while the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources provided an average of only 3 minutes of advance notice. This means that AccuWeather exclusively provided almost FIVE times the average advance notice versus the NWS and all other known sources, meaning AccuWeather was the only source to provide additional, precious time for people to save their lives by seeking safe shelter.

AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for multiple damaging tornadoes, which struck in Louisiana on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, causing downed trees, overturned vehicles, and damage to homes and businesses. AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued numerous lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings BEFORE tornadoes struck, while the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources issued AFTER the tornadoes touched down.

AccuWeather’s more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

In Donaldsonville, Louisiana:

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 31 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a tornado struck near Donaldsonville, Louisiana. The EF1 tornado caused significant damage to several homes.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the damaging tornado with dangerous, swirling peak winds of 90 mph. The NWS and all other known sources issued a tornado warning for this area only as the tornado was touching down.

Near Alexandria, Louisiana, and in Boyce, Louisiana;

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 42 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a tornado that first developed northwest of Alexandria, Louisiana, late Tuesday morning before moving into Boyce, Louisiana, causing damage to homes and outbuildings, and downing power lines and trees.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the damaging tornado with dangerous, swirling peak winds of 90 mph. The NWS and all other known sources issued a tornado warning for this area only after the tornado had already been on the ground for five minutes and had caused damage.

As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly, or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would have had very limited or, in several cases, NO NOTICE of the imminent life-threatening emergencies before the tornadoes touched down.

• Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been triggered, outdoor sirens would not have been activated, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems based on AccuWeather Warnings, including National Weather Service warnings but supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, would have been activated.

This is another of the many weather events for which AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and more valuable impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

