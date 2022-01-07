Potato shortage roiling McDonald's blamed partly on weather
Customers in Japan trying to get fries at the world's most popular restaurant may be out of luck for the next month, and experts say the weather is playing a crucial role in the supply chain interruption.
By
Simon Druker, UPI,
Published Jan. 10, 2022 11:47 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 10, 2022 11:47 AM EST
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Customers at McDonald's in Japan are now limited to buying the small size of fries and will be for approximately the next month, the company announced.
A potato shortage and importing delays because of the weather are behind the fast-food chain's temporary limit.
"Regarding potatoes imported from North America, there was a delay in imports due to the effects of a large-scale flood near the port of Vancouver, Canada, which is a transit point for shipping services, and disruption to the global distribution network due to the Corona disaster," reads a Friday statement from McDonald's Japan Co., Ltd.
The company made a similar move, restricting medium and large-size fries sales during the final week of December.
Christmas lights are hung above the logo outside a McDonald's restaurant in Lisbon, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
"In addition to the continued delay in imports, unforeseen circumstances such as cargo retention in Vancouver, confusion due to the effects of snow, and bad weather on the route, and the shipping service scheduled from early January to mid-January. There is a further delay in arrival. We will temporarily suspend sales of M and L sizes from January 9, 2022, for about one month, and will sell only S size," said the fast-food chain.
Flooding in British Columbia in November is continuing to cause delays to the supply chain, already affected by COVID-19. Recent heavy snow along the West Coast of the province has also contributed to delays at the Port of Vancouver.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.