Weather detectives? No. However, AccuWeather forensic meteorologists can help your case

AccuWeather’s forensic meteorologists investigate historical weather events and assist with legal cases and insurance claims, site-specific written reports and verbal briefings.

You may be wondering what the AccuWeather Forensics team was doing at a legal and insurance conference last week. Here’s why.

Do you have a case or claim where the weather played a role?

Did you know that AccuWeather For Business has “weather detectives” who can help you win your case or back your claim? AccuWeather’s forensic meteorologists can help you investigate historical weather events and assist with different claims and cases, from slip and fall, car accidents, insurance disputes, personal injury, criminal cases, wrongful death, and more.

AccuWeather Forensics team recently attended the ALM Complex Claims and Litigation Forum at the Green Valley Ranch Resort in Las Vegas, NV. AccuWeather’s Forensic and Certified Consulting Meteorologists, John Lavin, and Steve Wistar, connected with attendees from the insurance and legal industries. The conference's purpose was to help insurance and legal professionals prevent, prepare, and prevail complex claims and how to negotiate settlements and win cases if they go to court. A lot of insurers they talked to wanted to know how AccuWeather’s data is different and what specifically AccuWeather Forensics does.

AccuWeather For Business forensics experts goes beyond the data. They use the data to interpret and analyze weather events down to a specific street address. For example, when working with slip-and-fall cases - our experts consider ground temperatures, sun exposure to property, and freeze and thaw cycles.

AccuWeather’s forensic consulting services include detailed site-specific written reports and verbal briefings. You will also get trial and deposition testimony, weather-related incident overviews, information analysis and rebuttals prepared by our experts, and more.

• A forensic meteorologist is often needed and helpful when handling a complex insurance claim or litigated claim. We can filter out the noise in a property damage claim, such as parties claiming particular dates of loss from non-reputable weather sources or rebutting other expert reports.

• Retaining experts early can save you money by providing clear, credible answers early about the weather.

