SkyGuard® for Warehousing and Distribution: Protecting People and Inventory During Severe Weather

Warehouses and distribution centers occupy a unique and vulnerable position when severe weather strikes. AccuWeather's SkyGuard® was built to address this and does so in a way that public weather services cannot match.

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Drone view of male and female worker working at conveyor belt in distribution warehouse

When a tornado is bearing down on a distribution center, or a flash flood threatens the loading docks at a nearby warehouse, the difference between a timely warning and a delayed one is not just a matter of operational disruption, it is a matter of lives. For warehousing and distribution operations, severe weather is one of the most persistent and costly threats in the business. AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning System was built to address this and does so in a way that public weather services cannot match.

Challenges unique to warehousing

Warehouses and distribution centers occupy a unique and vulnerable position when severe weather strikes. They are often large, open structures in industrial corridors, housing everything from temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals to high-value electronics. They run around the clock, often with crews who may not be monitoring weather conditions in real time. And they are critical links in supply chains that serve customers, retailers, and manufacturers across the country and around the world.

More actionable warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ to better prepare for the real risks and real impacts of severe weather. Whether you’re keeping customers and employees safer at one of your stores or employees at a distribution center, AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings can help you plan better, keep people safer, and prevent losses.

The difference with SkyGuard®

The core problem with relying on public weather alerts for a specific facility is that government warnings are issued for broad geographic areas, based on political boundaries and fixed thresholds. A tornado warning might cover an entire county, but your warehouse could be on the far eastern edge, well away from the actual storm track. That mismatch leads to two costly outcomes: failing to act when a storm does threaten your site, and shutting down operations unnecessarily when it does not.

SkyGuard resolves this by delivering site-specific warnings issued by AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists — not repackaged alerts from public sources. These warnings are customized to the criteria and risks of each individual facility and cover a wide range of threats including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and more.

The accuracy advantage is significant. For tornadoes, SkyGuard provides an average of 16 minutes of advance notice, compared to an average of only 8 minutes from the National Weather Service and other sources.

Furthermore, AccuWeather’s false alarm rate on tornado warnings is only a fraction of the false alarm rate of NWS tornado warnings, greatly reducing unnecessary costly shutdowns, sometimes by as much as 80-90% for a specific facility.

Protecting Your Workforce

In any severe weather event, the first priority is always people. For warehouse and distribution center employees — floor workers, forklift operators, receiving dock staff, security personnel — knowing when to shelter and when it is safe to return to work can be the difference between a close call and a tragedy.

If a SkyGuard tornado or wind warning is not confirmed as received, AccuWeather will follow up by phone, and will keep calling until they reach someone who confirms the alert was received. That confirmation step is not a small detail — it is a safety net that ensures your team is never left without warning, even during a late-night shift when supervisory coverage may be thin.

Once a threat has passed, all-clear notifications are delivered immediately, allowing teams to return to normal operations faster and minimizing weather-related downtime.

Beyond worker safety, the financial exposure from a single severe weather event at a major distribution hub can run into the millions of dollars. Damaged inventory, halted shipments, emergency cleanup, insurance claims, and supply chain disruptions can take weeks or months to fully resolve.

SkyGuard helps distribution and warehousing operations stay ahead of these scenarios by enabling earlier and smarter decisions around shutdowns, restarts, and supply chain adjustments. AccuWeather's customized forecasts for specific operations and shipping routes allow managers to proactively adjust transportation routes, optimize inventory positioning, and implement contingency plans well before a storm arrives.

Expert Meteorologists Available Around the Clock

One aspect of SkyGuard that customers consistently cite as uniquely valuable is the ability to reach a live AccuWeather meteorologist 24x7x365. When a storm is developing and a shift supervisor needs to decide in the next few minutes whether to shelter employees, evacuate or keep operations running as normal, a direct consultation with a severe weather expert is invaluable.

The Bottom Line for Warehousing and Distribution

AccuWeather has helped organizations save tens of billions of dollars in property damage by reducing unnecessary shutdowns and improving severe weather decision-making. For warehousing and distribution, where margins are tight, supply chains are interdependent, and the safety obligations to workers are non-negotiable, SkyGuard represents a practical and proven solution.

The question for any distribution or warehousing operation is not whether severe weather will eventually threaten your facilities. It will. The question is whether you will have 8 minutes to respond — or 16. Whether your team will act on a real threat, or waste time and money evacuating because of a storm that was never going to reach your location.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.