Inside AccuWeather's Warning Meteorology Team: The People Behind SkyGuard® Alerts

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists work around the clock, 24x7x365, continuously monitoring conditions across thousands of client locations worldwide.

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This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Erin on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

In an era when automated notifications and generic public alerts have become the norm, AccuWeather's team stands apart. Behind every SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning is a real meteorologist — a highly trained professional who has assessed the threat, considered your specific location, and made a deliberate decision to warn you or, just as important, tell you that the threat won’t affect your people and assets.

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists work around the clock, 24x7x365, continuously monitoring conditions across thousands of client locations worldwide. A tornado warning issued for a broad county may be completely irrelevant to your facility on the southern edge of that county. AccuWeather's team knows the difference — and they act accordingly.

Human-driven alerts

Government-issued weather alerts are broad by design. They cover entire counties, large geographic zones, and fixed political boundaries.

Furthermore, AccuWeather’s false alarm rate on tornado warnings is only a fraction of the false alarm rate of NWS tornado warnings, greatly reducing unnecessary costly shutdowns, sometimes by as much as 80-90% for a specific facility.



Often more accurate, earlier warnings

Speed matters when lives and assets are on the line. AccuWeather's expert team of meteorologists provides an average of 16 minutes of advance tornado warning — compared to just 8 minutes from the National Weather Service. That extra time isn't just a metric. It's the margin that allows a plant supervisor to move workers to safety, a retail manager to secure a storefront, or a hospital administrator to initiate emergency protocols.

SkyGuard warnings cover a comprehensive range of severe weather threats, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, high winds, lightning and more. For every event, the team provides not just the warning itself, but context: when conditions will start and stop, how severe the impact will be, and what actions matter most.

Industries which can benefit from SkyGuard include:

Retail & Consumer Businesses — Protect employees and customers, reduce unnecessary store closures, and make better staffing and inventory decisions with often earlier, more accurate warnings.

Healthcare — Support patient safety, staff readiness, and facility operations with customized, site-specific alerts.

Manufacturing & Industrial Facilities —Manage workforce availability and minimize costly downtime with greater advance notice that enables smarter shutdown, restart and supply chain decisions.

Insurance & Financial Services — Enhance risk assessment, claims readiness, and customer communications with location-specific insights that support faster, more confident decisions before and after severe events.

Events & Entertainment — Better protect attendees, staff, and performers with proactive warnings and expert guidance that support timely evacuations, delays or continuations.

Logistics & Transportation — Optimize shipping routes, inventory management and contingency planning.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.