How to Better Protect Your Business From Severe Weather and Supply Chain Disruptions

Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare, energy, education, agriculture and insurance are particularly vulnerable to severe weather impacts.

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Extreme weather is becoming one of the most significant operational risks facing businesses today. Organizations across industries are experiencing disruptions to facilities, supply chains, transportation networks, workforce availability, and customer service operations.

According to the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2025, extreme weather events remain among the most pressing global risks, while environmental challenges continue to dominate long-term business concerns. More than 900 global experts surveyed for the report identified extreme weather as a leading threat to economic stability and business continuity.

Businesses that invest in proactive weather preparedness, real-time warning systems, and supply chain resilience strategies are better positioned to reduce operational disruptions, protect employees, and maintain customer confidence.

Key Takeaways

• Extreme weather continues to rank among the top global risks affecting businesses worldwide.

• Severe storms, flooding, extreme temperatures, wildfires, and winter weather can disrupt operations, damage infrastructure, and impact supply chains.

• Site-specific weather alerts provide organizations with valuable lead time to make operational decisions before severe weather impacts occur.

• Supply chain resilience requires planning, supplier diversification, inventory management, and risk monitoring.

• AccuWeather For Business helps organizations make faster, more informed decisions through highly accurate forecasts, customized alerts, and SkyGuard® Warnings.

Why Severe Weather Is a Growing Business Risk

Businesses today face a growing range of weather-related challenges. Rising global temperatures and changing weather patterns are contributing to more frequent and impactful severe weather events that affect operations, employees, assets, and customers.

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2025 highlights a global environment increasingly shaped by environmental, geopolitical, and economic challenges. The report identifies extreme weather as one of the most significant risks organizations must prepare for in both the near and long term. Environmental risks continue to dominate long-term business concerns, reinforcing the need for stronger resilience and preparedness strategies.

For businesses, weather-related disruptions can result in:

• Facility closures and operational downtime

• Delayed shipments and transportation disruptions

• Workforce safety concerns

• Equipment and infrastructure damage

• Reduced productivity

• Lost revenue opportunities

• Customer service interruptions

Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare, energy, education, agriculture, and insurance are particularly vulnerable to severe weather impacts.

<<READ MORE: How Severe Weather Affects Supply Chains

How AccuWeather For Business Helps Organizations Prepare

AccuWeather For Business provides professional weather solutions designed to help organizations anticipate weather threats, reduce risk, and maintain operational continuity.

Powered by AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™, businesses gain access to extensive forecast data, advanced weather models, and customized solutions that support faster decision-making during high-impact weather events.

Benefits of AccuWeather For Business

Improve Response to High-Risk Weather Events

Site-specific weather alerts and warnings help organizations take proactive measures before severe weather arrives, reducing potential impacts on people, facilities, and operations.

Support More Informed Business Decisions

Weather insights help organizations assess operational risk, evaluate potential financial impacts, and plan for future weather-related challenges.

Optimize Operations

Forecasts can support staffing decisions, demand planning, transportation scheduling, inventory management, and supply chain operations.

Deliver Customized Solutions

AccuWeather For Business offers tailored weather solutions designed to meet the needs of organizations across industries and locations.

Industry Applications of Severe Weather Preparedness

Manufacturing

Manufacturers can adjust production schedules, secure facilities, and protect employees before severe weather disrupts operations.

Logistics and Transportation

Advance weather warnings enable transportation providers to reroute shipments, adjust schedules, and improve driver safety.

Healthcare

Hospitals and healthcare systems can prepare for weather-related patient surges, staffing challenges, and emergency response needs.

Education

Schools and universities can make informed decisions regarding closures, schedule changes, and campus safety measures.

Energy and Utilities

Utilities can proactively protect infrastructure, deploy response teams, and minimize service interruptions.

Retail

Retail organizations can secure facilities, manage inventory, and communicate effectively with customers during weather events.

<<READ MORE: How extreme temperatures can affect your business's supply chain

Drone view of male and female worker working at conveyor belt in distribution warehouse

Five Ways to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience

Severe weather often creates ripple effects throughout supply chains. The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2025 highlights the growing interconnectedness of environmental, economic, and geopolitical risks, making supply chain resilience more important than ever.

1. Develop a Business Continuity Plan

Create a documented response strategy for severe weather scenarios. Include backup transportation options, alternative distribution routes, emergency contacts, and recovery procedures.

2. Maintain Strategic Inventory Levels

Stock critical materials and supplies to help maintain operations during transportation delays or supplier disruptions.

3. Diversify Suppliers and Vendors

Reduce dependency on a single supplier by establishing relationships with multiple vendors across different geographic regions.

4. Incorporate Risk Monitoring

Use weather data, risk assessments, and forecasting tools to identify vulnerabilities and prepare for potential disruptions before they occur.

5. Communicate Early and Often

Provide customers, suppliers, and employees with timely updates regarding delays, disruptions, and recovery efforts to maintain trust and transparency.

Action Steps for Business Leaders

Organizations can take several immediate steps to improve weather preparedness and operational resilience:

• Evaluate weather-related risks across facilities, operations, and supply chains.

• Review and update business continuity and emergency response plans.

• Identify critical suppliers and establish backup vendor relationships.

• Implement site-specific weather monitoring and alerting systems.

• Train employees on severe weather response procedures.

• Develop communication plans for customers, partners, and employees.

• Use weather forecasting data to support operational planning and resource allocation.

• Regularly test emergency response and recovery plans.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time. <<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>