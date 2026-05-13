Climate Change and Tornado Behavior: What Businesses Need to Know in 2026

Investing in location-specific weather monitoring solutions, like AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings, allows companies to anticipate threats earlier and respond more effectively.

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Storm chaser video shows a funnel cloud in Madera, California on April 21, 2026. (Chris O'Neal)

Executive summary

Tornado risk remains a persistent threat for U.S. businesses in 2026, with annual averages near 1,200 reported events. Year-to-year variability continues to make long-term trends difficult to interpret, but evolving atmospheric conditions associated with climate change may influence tornado timing, location, and severity. At the same time, improved radar technology and increased development contribute to higher detection and reporting rates.

For businesses, the most important takeaway is not whether tornado frequency is rising, but that exposure to severe weather remains significant. Organizations that prioritize preparedness, integrate real-time weather data into operations, and invest in advanced forecasting tools are better positioned to reduce disruption, protect employees, and maintain business continuity.

Key takeaways and action steps

Businesses should treat tornado risk as an ongoing operational concern rather than a seasonal or regional issue. Severe weather planning should be reviewed regularly to ensure response protocols are current and aligned with evolving risks. Access to accurate, real-time tornado warnings is essential for fast decision-making, especially for organizations with distributed operations or outdoor exposure.

Investing in location-specific weather monitoring solutions allows companies to anticipate threats earlier and respond more effectively. Employee training plays a critical role in minimizing risk, ensuring that teams understand emergency procedures and safe shelter practices. Partnering with a trusted weather provider can strengthen risk management strategies by delivering timely insights that support both daily operations and long-term planning.

Climate change and tornado behavior in 2026

Tornadoes remain among the most destructive weather hazards impacting businesses across the United States. As interest grows in topics such as tornado trends in 2026, tornado frequency, and the impact of climate change on severe weather, business leaders are increasingly focused on how shifting atmospheric patterns could influence operational risk, infrastructure resilience, and long-term planning.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

A drone captures images of a large tornado moving through Wyoming, Iowa, on April 14, 2026. (Brandon Clement/CorClips)

Tornado trends in 2025 and 2026

Search interest in tornado frequency for 2025 and 2026 reflects growing concern about severe weather volatility. Annual tornado counts can vary widely due to natural climate variability, storm patterns, and differences in reporting. Some years bring elevated activity, while others align more closely with historical averages.

This variability highlights the importance of focusing less on yearly totals and more on preparedness and situational awareness. Businesses that rely on real-time monitoring and actionable forecasts are better equipped to respond to rapidly changing conditions.

How climate change may influence tornado formation

The connection between climate change and tornado activity remains an active area of scientific research. Warmer global temperatures allow the atmosphere to hold more moisture, which can contribute to the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Increased atmospheric instability may create environments more favorable for these storms.

Wind shear, which refers to changes in wind speed and direction with height, is another critical ingredient in tornado formation. Climate-related shifts in atmospheric circulation could alter wind shear patterns, potentially affecting where and when tornadoes develop, as well as their potential strength.

Are tornadoes increasing in frequency or intensity

Current research does not show a clear consensus that climate change is directly increasing the number of tornadoes. Tornado formation depends on a precise combination of atmospheric factors, making long-term trends difficult to isolate.

Advancements in radar technology and reporting practices have significantly improved tornado detection, particularly for weaker events such as EF0 tornadoes. In addition, expanding urban development increases the likelihood that tornadoes will be observed and reported due to greater infrastructure exposure. As a result, higher reported counts do not necessarily indicate a true increase in tornado activity.

Why tornado preparedness matters for businesses

Regardless of long-term trends, tornadoes pose a serious risk to business operations. Damage from severe weather can interrupt supply chains, halt production, and create lasting financial impacts. Organizations that incorporate weather data into operational decision-making are better positioned to respond quickly and minimize losses.

Access to advanced forecasting, timely alerts, and decision-support tools enables businesses to stay ahead of developing threats. Integrating these insights into daily operations helps protect employees, safeguard assets, and maintain continuity during severe weather events.

Preparing your business for tornado risk in 2026 and beyond

Strengthening tornado preparedness begins with evaluating current response plans and identifying gaps that could delay action during an emergency. Ensuring that teams receive reliable, real-time alerts allows for faster and more coordinated responses. Investing in weather monitoring solutions that provide precise, location-based insights improves situational awareness across all operations.

Ongoing employee training ensures that safety procedures are understood and followed when severe weather strikes. Building a relationship with a trusted weather provider can further enhance preparedness by delivering accurate forecasts and actionable guidance tailored to business needs. By making weather awareness a core component of operations, organizations can reduce risk and remain resilient in the face of evolving tornado threats.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>