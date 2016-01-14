           , °F

Radar & Maps

News & Video

Extreme Weather

Social

Personalized Forecasts

A.M. Planner

Home & Garden

Sports & Recreation

Health

Miscellaneous

Featured Forecast

My Favorite Forecasts

    My Recent Locations

    Wind Advisory ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST ...

    Next 5 Days

    Video Weather Forecast

    Jan 29, 2017; 6:27 PM ET Short-Range Weather forecast overview for the Southwest United States
    Southwest Extended Regional Weather Forecast
    See Weather Videos
    western us wed-fri

    Tranquil western US weather to come to a wet and windy end by midweek

    January 29, 2017, 6:18:21 AM EST

    After a week of calm weather, a fresh storm will push into the northwestern United States for the middle of the week. more

    ABC 7 Los Angeles Headlines

    Woman throws 5-year-old girl on tracks as train approaches, police say

    Police said a 5-year-old girl had to be rescued after a woman threw her onto the railroad tracks as a train was approaching in Burlington, New Jersey. More

    Thousands of protesters descend on LAX for 2nd day in opposition of Trump travel ban More

    Airbnb offering free housing for refugees impacted by travel ban More

    Southwest U.S. Weather Reports

    TRENDING NOW

    Lichttherapie zu Hause

    Q and A: Seasonal affective disorder expert explains how to beat the winter blues

    A seasonal affective disorder expert shares tips and tricks that helped him beat the winter blues.

    Read Story
    NASA aurora

    NASA's aurora-watching rocket campaign blasts off

    NASA is known for its awe-inspiring missions to explore the far reaches of the cosmos, but this month, the space agency is preparing for very different kinds of rocket launches: ones to explore the mysteries of Earth's auroras.

    Read Story
    More Trending Now
    >