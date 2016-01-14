Tranquil western US weather to come to a wet and windy end by midweek
January 29, 2017, 6:18:21 AM EST
After a week of calm weather, a fresh storm will push into the northwestern United States for the middle of the week. more
After a week of calm weather, a fresh storm will push into the northwestern United States for the middle of the week. more
Police said a 5-year-old girl had to be rescued after a woman threw her onto the railroad tracks as a train was approaching in Burlington, New Jersey. More
After a week of calm weather, a fresh storm will push into the northwestern United States for the middle of the week.
Deadly storms blasted California and the southern United States this week, while President Trump signed controversial environmental executive orders.
After a lull in the stormy pattern, wet weather will return to the western United States around the middle of next week.
Snow days are exciting for children, but harsh cold and treacherous wintry weather can make it difficult to get outdoors and play.