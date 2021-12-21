Snowflakes could fly in Seattle, Portland just in time for Santa’s arrival
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Dec. 21, 2021 9:36 AM EST
Snow fell from Oregon to Montana on Sunday and Monday, with several inches accumulating in some areas while others saw a trace quickly erased by rain.
Rain, snow and chilly conditions are forecast for the northwestern United States into the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters predict there could even be some snowflakes in cities such as Seattle on Christmas Day.
"The coldest air mass of the season thus far will impact the Pacific Northwest right in time for Christmas weekend," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
Bitterly cold Siberian air is expected to rush southward across British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, at the end of the week, dropping temperatures 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit (8-16 degrees Celsius) below average. This chill is anticipated to spill over the Canada-U.S. border by early next week, bringing shiver-worthy weather to the Northwest.
"Highs will only be in the middle to upper 30s in Seattle Saturday and Sunday, and snow levels may be low enough to allow some snow to mix in with rain into downtown Seattle this weekend," said Pydynowski.
The last time snow coated the Emerald City was earlier in the month on Dec. 5. Temperatures in Seattle typically rise to the middle 40s and fall into the upper 30s at night toward the end of December.
"Anyone enjoying Christmas night outside with family and friends will need to bundle up as Seattle could challenge its record low of 22 (from 1948) Saturday night," Pydynowski said. Temperatures are likely to drop into the lower to middle 20s Saturday night.
Forecasters are also cautioning those heading outdoors to be wary of frostbite and patches of ice on the ground after any standing water has frozen.
"It’s certainly much different than last Christmas in Seattle when the city topped out near 50 degrees for its high," added Pydynowski. The temperature just a few days before the holiday soared to near 60 on Dec. 21, 2020, setting a new daily record.
In addition to the bitter cold settling in across the Northwest this year, a good amount of precipitation is also on the way. This could possibly lead to some major travel issues as snow levels drop close to valley floors.
Waves of rain and mountain snow are expected to continue slamming into the West Coast and across the Intermountain West through most of the weekend and early next week, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, who noted that there's a possibility for snowflakes to fall in not only Seattle but Portland, Oregon, as well on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Vancouver, British Columbia, is also anticipated to have some snow mixing in with the rain on these days. However, this snow is not expected to accumulate more than a trace or 0.1 of an inch at such low elevations.
The last time either Seattle or Portland experienced a white Christmas was in 2008. Seattle received 1 inch of snow on that day, while Portland received 0.9 of an inch of snow.
Rain will be the most likely precipitation type in places like Portland and Eugene, Oregon, where an inch or two could fall, with higher amounts along the Oregon coast.
Snow in the mountains, however, will be particularly beneficial in replenishing snowpack in the West where drought has been widespread this year. Over 65% of both Oregon and Montana are in extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, and desperately in need of precipitation.
Up to 4 feet of snow is anticipated across the peaks of the Cascades, with AccuWeather meteorologists forecasting around 3-6 inches of snow in Medford, Oregon, through Sunday morning.
Though this snow is welcome, it will also hamper travel plans both before and after Christmas. Motorists are encouraged to be extra careful on interstates 5, 15, 84 and 90 where roads can become slippery and potentially dangerous. Those looking to travel by air may experience some delays.
This active weather pattern is expected to settle down as December shifts to January, according to Pastelok. He added that while there could still be some storms in the West, they will likely not feature as much available moisture, which would result in lower rainfall and snowfall amounts.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
