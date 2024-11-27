Winter storm packing snow, rain puts millions of Thanksgiving travelers in Northeast on alert

A strengthening storm Thanksgiving storm will bring enough snow and rain to slow down travel and lead to some flight cancellations in the East ahead of a dangerous lake-effect snow event.

If you’re traveling ahead of Thanksgiving, AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish and Bree Guy have all the details for where to expect rough weather.

A storm centered on Thanksgiving will cause significant travel delays for tens of millions as it delivers drenching rain to areas along the East Coast and in the lower Ohio Valley, but snow will fly and accumulate farther to the north and west, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The storm unloaded feet of snow on California's Sierra Nevada Range into Tuesday night and was making for wintry conditions from Utah's Wasatch Range and Colorado's Rocky Mountains at midweek. Airline delays and flight cancellations stemming from Denver's International Airport can have ripple effects across the country on a very busy travel day.

While the storm was holding off for most long-distance travel concerns in the East, it may spoil any travel and outdoor plans on Thanksgiving Day.

The rain will cause problems ranging from ponding and the risk of hydroplaning on the highways to poor visibility due to blowing spray from other vehicles and areas of dense fog.

Low cloud ceilings and rain can slow air travel down as well. As the storm pivots through the major hubs in the east, flight delays and cancellations will mount.

There is some good news for the duration of the rain in the East: The bulk of it will be confined to a few hours from Wednesday night to Thursday in the Southeast as a cool front progresses steadily although gusty thunderstorms and torrential downpours can occur.

Farther to the north, the rain will be confined to the first part of the morning around Washington, D.C., and should be exiting Philadelphia during the midday hours. Around New York City, the rain will soak parade-goers in the morning, and it may take until mid-afternoon for the rain to leave the metro area fully. Around Boston, the rain will be an all-day affair and may even last into the evening.

Farther to the north and west, the bulk of the rain and snow in the Ohio Valley states will occur Wednesday night and be wrapping up on Thanksgiving morning.

"For the most part, where snow falls along portions of the Interstate 70 and 80 corridors in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio and on into part of western Pennsylvania, snow will melt on the roads," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "But, where and when it manages to come down harder there can be some slushy and slippery areas."

Farther to the east, near I-80 and north to I-90, the snow will pick up in intensity and accumulate on colder, non-paved and elevated surfaces, as well as on some roads.

Slippery travel is anticipated throughout the higher elevations from northern Pennsylvania and western, central and east-central New York state to central New England. In northeastern New York and northern New England, the snow will accumulate on roads in lower elevations and the mountains.

The heaviest snow will fall on the higher elevations from northeastern Pennsylvania and eastern New York to Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and western Massachusetts, where 3-12 inches of snow can pile up. The large gradation of snowfall will be associated with increasing elevation. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ snowfall of 15 inches is most likely to occur on the ridges.

The snow will tend to be wet and clinging in nature and can weigh down some trees and power lines with the risk of sporadic power outages. Losing power is never a good thing, but with many preparing holiday meals, a loss of power could really throw a wrench into holiday plans.

As the storm exits to the northeast, January-like cold air will pour in across the Midwest later Thursday and Thursday night and across the East from Thursday night to Friday. In most cases, roads will dry off, but there can be some locations in the northern states and perhaps in the southern Appalachians where dampness and slush will linger, becoming icy as the temperature drops.

As the cold air blasts across the Great Lakes, flurries, bands of snow and heavy snow squalls will develop and can lead to dangerous conditions for post-Thanksgiving travelers. The lake effect may begin over the Upper Midwest as early as late Thursday but will really ramp up throughout the Great Lakes and interior Northeast from Thursday night to Friday and can last through the weekend and into early next week. The lake effect can have much more serious travel consequences than the cross-country Thanksgiving storm, as it could strand motorists on the highways.

As the colder weather pattern continues next week, storms from western Canada, known as Alberta Clippers, are forecast to swing across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast. These storms can carry light to moderate snow all the way to the Northeast coast.

