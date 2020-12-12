Train of storms to increase flooding concerns, travel issues across the Northwest
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Dec. 12, 2020 9:01 AM
According to the San Fransisco Chronicle, Lake Tahoe vacation travel will be banned for three weeks starting from December 11.
The Pacific Ocean firehose of moisture was unleashed across the Northwest late this past week, which is now setting the stage for multiple rounds of rain and mountain snow in the coming days.
Water vapor imagery over the eastern Pacific Ocean showed a flurry of storm activity brewing early Saturday morning (GOES 17).
The first of multiple storm systems came ashore Friday along the West coast, bringing a quick-hitting round of rain and snow to those in its path. San Francisco, Sacramento and Fresno had yet to receive any measurable precipitation so far this December, however that has since changed as the storm system moved inland.
Farther inland, winter weather advisories stretched from the northern and central Sierra Nevada Range through northern Nevada, Utah and even Colorado.
Many locales across the Intermountain West will continue to have snowflakes fly during the day on Saturday from this disturbance, making for tricky travel through mountainous roads. Although travel and other plans may be impacted for a time on Saturday, this storm system will quickly trek east of the Front Range by Saturday night.
Into the day on Sunday, this disturbance will bring the first accumulating snow of the season to portions of Oklahoma as it continues to march eastward.
As that storm system slides inland, many locales across the Northwest and Northern California can expect a brief reprieve in the wet weather on Saturday, but don't expect it to last long as the next round of rain and snow will be on its way before the end of the weekend.
A majority of the basins across Washington, Oregon and Idaho are reporting near-average snow-water-equivalent, which is a measure of the liquid content within the snowpack when melted down. Farther south, the Sierra Nevada Range has struggled up to this point, with the northern, central and southern regions all reporting less than 50% of average snow-water-equivalent for this time of year.
Luckily, those numbers are going to take a hefty jump up Sunday and Sunday night as the next storm slams into the coast. While the upcoming snowfall will help to ease long-term worries for the 2021 water year, it will lead to a mess for travelers in the short term.
For those planning on driving through mountain pass roads Sunday, or almost anytime next week for that matter, will want to keep a close eye on the forecast and make sure to heed any warnings from local officials.
By Monday of next week, many residents across the Northwest and Intermountain West will want to prepare themselves for a newly arriving storm system just about every other day as the storm track remains highly active. After the rain and snow targets Washington, Oregon and Northern California on Sunday, the storm will track into the central Rockies by Monday, allowing for a brief period of drier conditions in areas closer to the Pacific Ocean.
Yet another storm system will target the Pacific Northwest during the daytime hours on Tuesday, bringing along a fresh bout of mountain snow and valley rain. These storms will all be moving at a relatively quick pace, resulting in snow spreading into eastern Washington and Oregon, as well as northern Idaho and western Montana by Tuesday night.
There looks to be no rest for the wicked by midweek, as Mother Nature may throw yet another storm system hurling into the Pacific Northwest. By late Wednesday, another potent disturbance may be eyeing the northwestern United States once again.
By this time in the week ahead, rivers may rise to near bank-full or beyond as a result of the consistently wet weather, and flooding may become an issue. Up in the mountains, the fresh snow will likely be measured by the foot in some places by Thursday of next week. Skiers and snowboarders alike will want to heed any potential avalanche advisories as a result of the layers of snow that will fall. While it may be extremely tempting to hit the fresh powder found across back country trails, conditions can turn deadly if you find yourself caught in an avalanche.
The weather pattern is not expected to ease up over the latter half of the week either, as additional storm systems will continue their march into the Northwest coast. The current forecast calls for continued wet weather through next weekend.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
