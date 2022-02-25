Three wacky moments captured from the cross-country storm
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 25, 2022 9:59 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 25, 2022 9:59 PM EST
Trent Spinney was on his way to work as snow was covering Route 2 in Massachusetts when he saw something he knew he had to catch on videos for others to believe.
Trent Spinney knew his friends and family would have to see it to believe it.
It was still snowing in Templeton, Massachusetts, when Spinney made his morning commute via Route 2 on Friday as the snowstorm that had brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the central and southern states hit the Northeast. The combination of snow and wind limited visibility, but the car in front of Spinney was still close enough for him to watch as it swerved every now and then on the snow-covered road. But that wasn't what had caught his attention.
Even with the snow still falling heavily, the convertible was cruising along the interstate with the hood down.
"You never know what you're going to see," Spinney wrote in a Facebook post that included a video taken of the sight.
To the east of Templeton, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, had reported moderate to heavy snow between 6 to 9 a.m. with visibility between half and a quarter of a mile. To the west, Orange, Massachusetts, also saw moderate to locally heavy snow with visibility anywhere between three-quarters to a quarter of a mile at times.
Spinney told AccuWeather that he didn't think anyone would believe what he had seen without proof, but once he had posted it on Facebook, "it just ballooned."
The convertible wasn't the only sight from this winter storm that caused people to do a double-take.
In Branson, Missouri, the weather was cold enough for someone to be able to freeze two plates of spaghetti, the forks suspended above them by the frozen food. Temperatures dipped as low as 18 degrees Fahrenheit in Branson on Thursday, and they didn't rebound by the next day. However, after seeing a low of 19 on Friday, the low next week is expected to rise to 47 with a high temperature of 67.
Meanwhile, in Watertown, Massachusetts, Ash Wolff decided to take a more entertaining approach to complete that morning's chores.
Donning an inflatable pink unicorn suit, Wolff pranced down the pavement, shoveling snow from the sidewalk as her partner filmed the silly moment.
"Glad I could brighten up the chore of removing snow," Wolff said in a Twitter post while responding to NBC's Susan Tran.
