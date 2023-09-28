November-like chill, rain, and mountain snow coming to West

People may be reaching for sweaters and fleeces as temperatures crash along the West Coast. Rain will add to the chill, as more than half a foot of snow can accumulate over the high-country.

The most widespread and dramatic change to autumn weather of the season yet will overtake the West this weekend into next week. There have been some small patches of snow over the high country in the West in the last couple of weeks, but this chilly outbreak will be much more extensive and bring the season's lowest temperatures by a significant margin.

A large dip in the jet stream will form quickly over the interior West this weekend and will cause chilly air to develop in place. As the atmosphere chills, moisture will be drawn from the Pacific Ocean and wrung out in the form of rain, drizzle and high-country snow.

"People in California and other parts of the West will need an umbrella or rain jacket and sweaters or fleece this weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr added that the conditions in store are about a month or more ahead of the historical average.

"The storm has the potential to bring 0.10-0.25 of an inch of rain to the San Francisco Bay area, but the Los Angeles basin could pick up 0.25-0.50 of an inch," Zehr said. Rainfall of this extent over the span of one to three days is more typical of late October or early November.

Zehr added that the Central Valley of California can pick up a few showers and enough rain may fall to wet the ground a couple of times around Las Vegas.

"Rainfall of 1-2 inches is possible over the west-facing lower and intermediate slopes of the Sierra Nevada, which is significant but not excessive," Zehr said. Major problems from flash flooding, mudslides and other debris flows are not anticipated. However, when mixed with oil deposits on the roads, rain will create slick conditions on some highways and intersections.

In the high country of the Sierra Nevada, generally from around 8,000 feet up, snow will fall and may accumulate several inches. Snowflakes may mix in at times over Donner Pass, California, along Interstate 80.

As the weekend progresses, snow levels will likely dip to as low as 2,000 to 3,000 feet in the Wasatch Range and northern Rockies.

Snow will likely blanket the various ranges that make up the northern Rockies in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana from this weekend to early next week. By early next week, fresh snow may cap some of the ridges and peaks in the Colorado Rockies as summerlike warmth builds over the lower elevations on the Great Plains.

Episodes of rain are forecast for Salt Lake City from this weekend through early next week, as snow may fall and accumulate on some of the intermediate elevations to the east of the metro area. In the Wasatch Range, there is the potential for a heavy snowfall of 6 inches or more.

By this weekend, temperatures are likely to plummet 20 degrees Fahrenheit lower in some places when compared to the end of this week and will be 10-20 degrees below the historical average or at levels more typical of late October or November.

"High temperatures Saturday and Sunday from Central to Southern California could be historically cool, breaking daily records for the coolest high temperature on the respective calendar day," Bauer said. "Over some of the interior valleys of Southern California, temperatures may struggle to reach 70 degrees."

Sunday's projected high in the upper 60s in Downtown Los Angeles is more typical of late November. Around Las Vegas, the high in the low 70s is more on par with early November.

The core of the chilly air will settle farther inland over the Northwest compared to coastal areas in Southern California. It will feel more like mid-October this weekend around Portland, Oregon, and Seattle this weekend.

The jet stream plunge responsible for the chilly conditions will pivot farther to the east and may begin to weaken by the middle of next week.

That means temperatures will likely rebound along much of the Pacific coast from Monday to Tuesday. By Tuesday, temperatures are projected to be back close to seasonal averages over much of the West Coast with highs in the mid-60s in Seattle and the upper 70s around L.A.

Temperatures may be slower to rebound over the Rockies but should recover several degrees in most areas by midweek.

