New storm with rain, snow already eyeing Northwest

The second of a storm duo will bring drenching rain and mountain snow to the Northwest from Tuesday night to Thursday. Indirect effects from the storms will lead to gusty winds in Southern California.

Copied

As snow piled up across Colorado and New Mexico from Nov. 6-8, these pups knew exactly how to make the most of it.

Just hours after a storm finishes unloading drenching rain and mountain snow in the northwestern United States, a new storm will roll ashore prior to the middle of the week and could bring enough rain to lead to flooding problems, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The first storm that moved in over the weekend will finish up early Tuesday morning with mixed snow and rain at many of the passes and heavy snow over the high country. This storm is the most widespread, significant precipitation producer of the season so far and will soon be followed by a second storm of similar magnitude.

Up to several feet of snow will cover the high country slopes by Thursday night, after the new storm this week concludes.

"Snow levels will rise ahead of and during the first part of the new storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. That means rain will fall during much of the first half of the new storm over the passes. However, there can be drenching rain, fog and even some rockslides that can knock debris onto the roads in the steep terrain or where the roads cut through the mountainsides.

At the lower elevations, especially along the lower west-facing slopes of the Cascades, Coast Ranges, and the Olympics, 4-8 inches of rain will fall from Tuesday night to Thursday night, with local amounts near a foot. Enough rain can pour down along the streams and rivers flowing out of the mountains in this setup to lead to flooding.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Cumulative rainfall totals this week from both storms will likely range from 1.50 to 2 inches in Seattle and 1 to 1.50 inches in Portland, Oregon. While the rain will not lead to serious flooding in the metro areas, some water can quickly run off and lead to urban-style flooding and travel delays along much of the Interstate 5 corridor. Rain and gusty winds can also lead to airline delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and other regional travel hubs.

During the second part of the storm, from later Wednesday to Thursday, colder air will sweep in, and snow levels will dip over the Cascades. Some slush can build up over the passes from late Wednesday night to Thursday night.

Farther south, a second storm will bring more rain and high-country snow to the Syskiyous and northern Sierra Nevada in California. Most of the accumulating snow will fall above the crest of Donner Pass, California, along I-80. Still, there can be a period from Thursday night to Friday when the air will get cold enough for accumulating snow to fall over the pass with slow and slippery travel.

Along with the varying snow levels, periods of gusty winds typical of winter will occur over the mountains and through the passes, leading to some travel issues for motorists.

Gusty winds, renewed fire hazards for Southern California

"Farther south, a Sundowner wind event is in store from Monday night to Tuesday morning in Southern California," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Sundowner winds tend to kick up around sunset and last through the night over Southern California and usually blow from north to south.

North to northeast winds will gust between 30 and 50 mph, with AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gusts to 75 mph mainly over the ridges, gaps in the mountains and through the canyons that face north to south or northeast to southwest.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a potential Santa Ana wind event for Southern California this weekend. The setup will depend on the orientation of an area of high pressure to the north and the strength and position of winds at the level where jets fly over Southern California.

Winds might not be as strong as those from late last week, when several large fires broke out. Still, the situation may change, and stiff breezes from Sundowners or weak to moderate Santa Anas can create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Colder storm possible for Northwest this weekend

Another storm is forecast to drop into the Northwest over the weekend bringing colder air that can translate to lower snow levels and possibly snow accumulation over the Cascade passes in Washington and Oregon.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.