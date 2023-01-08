Multiple chances for snow in the forecast for Midwest, Northeast

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A low-pressure system will bring intermittent snow from the Ohio Valley to parts of the Northeast through the end of the weekend, but forecasters warn a larger storm is on the horizon.

The winter season is in full swing this week, as AccuWeather meteorologist say there will be several opportunities for snow on the docket for the Midwest and Northeast.

Wintry precipitation is expected for some to start the new week. Snow showers were spotted first thing on Sunday morning across Illinois and Indiana before eastward, thanks to a storm in the Ohio Valley.

"The quick-moving storm will bring a swath of snow from eastern Ohio and across portions of central and eastern Pennsylvania into the northern half of New Jersey late Sunday night into early Monday morning," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

With the snow falling during the coldest part of the day, it is possible for the snow to stick to the ground. Accumulations may only be an inch or less, but this could be just enough to make for slippery conditions.

"Those traveling during the Monday morning commute should be cautious of slippery spots, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated secondary roads," explained Pydynowski.

AccuWeather meteorologist warn that snowflakes could reach into major metro areas like Philadelphia and New York City; however, the chances for accumulations are most likely northwest of the cities.

Should all the pieces fall into place, it is possible for areas within a heavily populated corridor, stretching from Washington, D.C. to Providence, Rhode Island, to receive a slushy coating to perhaps an inch of snow.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

This initial wave of snow could be followed by at least one more wave of snow.

"Temperatures through at least midweek are expected to stay near normal for January, keeping open the possibility for more snow," said Pydynowski.

Snow showers are expected to sweep across parts of Maine Monday night through early Tuesday, allowing for a quick inch of snow in some communities like Caribou. Another sneaky wave of snow is possible from the Great Lakes to northern New England from Wednesday night into Thursday.

In both instances, no more than 1-2 inches of snow is expected in most places outside of the locations in the higher elevations. However, the exact timing of the snow could make for slippery travel conditions.

Meanwhile, a more potent storm looks to gather in the center of the country during midweek, before shifting East late in the week.

"This more significant storm has the potential to bring wind, heavy rain and heavy snow as it takes shape across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast Thursday into Friday," Pydynowski said.

The cold air wrapping around and following the storm makes snow likely somewhere across the Midwest and Northeast.

The exact track of the center of the storm will determine how widespread the snow could be.

"At this time, communities from the Great Lakes into northern New York, central and northern New England and even southern Canada have the best chance for accumulating snow late Thursday into Friday," said Pydynowski. This includes cities like Indianapolis and Detroit to Buffalo, New York, and even Boston.

As for areas farther south and east, like the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington D.C. and Baltimore to New York City, mainly rain and wind seem to be the greater impacts.

A storm track farther to the south, across the Tennessee Valley and the Carolinas, would be more likely to bring the risk of snow into these major cities.

The rounds of wintry precipitation this week could end the ongoing snow drought for some of the major cities in the Northeast.

Through the end of the day Saturday, Jan. 9, New York City has gone 304 days without measurable snow (designated as 0.1 of an inch of snow or greater). The last time this occurred was on March 9, 2022, when a mere 0.4 of an inch was recorded.

Other cities like Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia recorded snow later that winter, on March 12, putting them out of the running for the longest snow droughts. However, if Philadelphia makes it through this week without picking up measurable snow, the city would also crack the top 10 of the longest snow droughts for the city of Brotherly Love.

The record-longest snow drought for Philadelphia is an astounding 60 days, thanks to a rare warm winter in the 1972-1973 season where less than 0.1 of an inch of snow was recorded. The city's average annual snowfall is 21.7 inches.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.