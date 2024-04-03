Massive snowstorm cuts power to hundreds of thousands from Wisconsin to Maine

A strengthening nor'easter will continue to unload heavy snow that will clog roads and also bring down trees and power lines in northern New England and upstate New York.

The Northeast region of the U.S. was drenched by soaking rainfall and spring snowfall on April 3, and that is expected to continue heading into the latter half of the week.

A storm will continue to deliver one of the heaviest snowfalls of the cold weather season for the northern portion of the northeastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. However, while the April nor'easter will have skiers jumping for joy, the storm will cause problems in a region that generally embraces snow.

A storm back on March 23 dropped a general 6-24 inches of snow from northern New York to Maine. Snowfall from the new storm, projected well in advance by AccuWeather meteorologists, could exceed those amounts in some cases.

An old storm responsible for heavy snow in Wisconsin got new life and rebound as a strong nor'easter will unload anywhere from 6 inches to 36 inches of heavy wet snow from Maine to New Hampshire, Vermont and northern New York state into Friday.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ snowfall for the budding April nor'easter is a whopping 42 inches and is most likely to occur over the ridges and peaks of the Presidential Range, the Green Mountains and the Adirondacks.

However, heavy snow will also dip down to lower elevations with a significant amount of slush and snow on the roads in the region. At times, the snow may come down at a rate that exceeds 2 inches per hour and may be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

"The wet and clinging nature of the snow will weigh down trees and power lines," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Most wind gusts will range between 40 and 60 mph, with higher speeds along the southern Maine coast and slopes of the mountains in northern New England. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust is 80 mph.

As winds increase and trees strain under the pressure, large limbs will break, taking power lines with them, Lundberg explained. Power outages in the region may be extensive and long-lasting as it may be difficult for crews to get to all locations where trees and slushy snow block roads.

As of Thursday afternoon, three-quarters of a million utility customers were without power due to snow-related problems from Wisconsin to Maine, according to PowerOutage.us. Nearly 350,000 were without power in Maine alone, where snow fell profusely in many areas. In Millinocket, Maine, the visibility dipped to near zero in heavy snow for a time on Thursday morning.

Snowfall had already topped the 1-foot mark in portions of Maine and the mountains of New Hampshire, Vermont and northeastern New York as of mid-afternoon on Thursday.

In much of the central Appalachians, all of the mid-Atlantic coast and the southern New England coast, temperatures will be too high to allow any accumulating snow from the storm. Drenching rain caused its share of problems ranging from street and stream flooding to foiled outdoor plans through Wednesday night.

In the hills and mountains from Massachusetts and Connecticut to the southern tier of New York, parts of northern and western Pennsylvania, western Maryland and as far south as West Virginia, snow will fall for a time and accumulate, mainly on non-paved surfaces. In these areas, the storm will result in a "higher-elevation snowfall." The same clinging nature of the snow may cause tree limbs to snap and trigger sporadic power outages, where lines come down.

From Indiana to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia, precipitation will be showery in nature into Thursday evening. Radar images of the region may be heavily dotted with heavy showers of rain and snow -- some packing thunder, lightning and hail. A sudden drop in visibility can create hazards for motorists, especially those traveling at high speeds or heavy traffic situations.

The combination of strong winds and tides will result in flooding in eastern New England into Friday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

Water piled along the western end of Long Island Sound around New York City from Wednesday to Wednesday night, resulting in moderate coastal flooding around high tide.

The complex storm brought rain over several days from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic region. A general 2-4 inches of rain fell from Illinois to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the southern tier of New York. Even though the rain was spread out for many hours, it was prolific enough to push many small streams out of their banks and even trigger minor to moderate flooding on some of the rivers in the region. A portion of the Ohio River surged to major flood levels on Thursday.

Blustery and cold conditions will follow the storm for several days. Frost may make an appearance in parts of the interior South at the end of the week when winds diminish.

