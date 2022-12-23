Two electricity providers in Tennessee are asking customers to reduce power usage to ensure the power grid remains stable. MLGW, a utility company for Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee, issued a statement saying they will be required to reduce the electrical load by 5 and 10%. “This is necessary to avoid major outages,” the company said in a statement. “Customers are asked to cooperate in reducing power usage during this critical situation.”

#MLGW customers are asked to cooperate in reducing power usage during this critical situation. Consumers postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and cooking equipment and turn off non-essential lights, appliances, and other electrical equipment. pic.twitter.com/Z3TbzsylbU — MLGW (@MLGW) December 23, 2022

The Tennessee Vally Authority, which serves 10 million people in the Tennessee Valley, issued a similar statement. “We are asking businesses and the public to help by immediately reducing electric power use as much as possible without sacrificing safety,” the company said. “It is a necessary step to prevent far greater power interruptions affecting the entire area.”

When the companies issued these statements, the temperatures across Tennessee were in the single digits, including 4 F in Nashville. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures across the state were as much as 20 degrees lower than the actual temperature, including a RealFeel® Temperature of 25 degrees below zero in Crossville, Tennessee.