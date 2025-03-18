Late-week storm bringing wet snow to parts of northeastern US

As a chaotic March weather pattern evolves, a wintry whiplash with snow will affect New England into Friday evening.

A storm that formed over mid-Atlantic on Thursday will bring accumulating snow to northern New England and parts of eastern New York by into Friday night. AccuWeather meteorologists say rain can become mixed with snow in other parts of New England at the tail end of the storm.

March is often a chaotic month in terms of weather conditions, and the weather pattern into early next week will be a prime example. There will be a quick flip from warmth at midweek with rain and thunderstorms to chilly conditions with snow in some areas.

As the storm's cold front pivoted to the Atlantic coast, a secondary storm formed along it and set off locally heavy gusty thunderstorms from the coastal Carolinas to part of the mid-Atlantic Thursday evening--which happens to be the first official evening of astronomical spring for 2025. Spring arrived early Thursday morning.

The spring warmth will quickly fade. Soon after the thunderstorms diminish Thursday night, the storm will tap fresh cold air and trigger accumulating snow in part of the Northeast.

How extensive the area of steady snow becomes will depend on how efficient the storm is at generating cold air--just like when a new freezer is plugged in for the first time, it takes a while for the water in the tray to freeze.

"Except for northern New England, where it will snow and accumulate down into the valleys, this will be a higher elevation snowfall in central New England, parts of eastern New York on Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. Snow mixed in at the tail end in the Poconos and Catskills late Thursday night.

Depending on elevation, from 1-6 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Green and White Mountains on Friday. The greatest amount of snow will fall on the ridges.

"Regardless, the storm will pull colder air in at ground level, but even much colder air in higher up in the atmosphere on Friday," Dombek said, "That's a recipe for fairly widespread wet snow [mixed with rain] showers in the region during Friday midday and afternoon."

A trailing storm, mostly in the higher levels of the atmosphere, will slide through Saturday. That may cause mixed rain and snow shower activity to resume over the central Appalachians.

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring the track and intensity of a storm for late Sunday to Monday that is likely to bring snow and a wintry mix to parts of the region.

