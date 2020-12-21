Kwanzaa to begin with dry, cold weather in most of the US
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 22, 2020 8:12 AM EST
Pouring rain made for sketchy road conditions in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, on Dec. 21, but the worst was yet to come as the rain was forecast to turn to snow in the mountain pass overnight.
Kwanzaa, an annual holiday affirming African family and social values, will begin dry Saturday for much of the United States, but stormier days may then follow.
As many prepare to observe Kwanzaa, celebrated primarily from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, much of the U.S. will be free of precipitation. Even with that being the case, conditions will not necessarily be ideal for any outdoor celebrations.
"Temperatures will be quite a bit lower than average up and down the Eastern Seaboard, with Saturday likely being the coldest day of the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
Anyone willing to brave the cold will not need to worry about rain or snow causing any disruptions in most of the eastern two-thirds of the country, with one exception.
"Fortunately for those looking to celebrate safely outdoors in the East, an area of high pressure will be anchored over the area this weekend, leading to mostly dry weather and some sunshine," said Duff. "There may still be a few snow showers for flurries streaming off the Great Lakes by this point, however.
In addition, a few light showers may dampen the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana, but the rest of the Southeast is forecast to be dry.
Farther west, following a brief break in precipitation, the next disturbance will move ashore on the West Coast. Therefore, those planning to be outside will need to be prepared for rain and, in higher elevations, snow. Outside of western Washington and far northwestern Oregon, the western part of the country is still in the midst of an extreme to exceptional drought.
"The Northwest and Northern and Central California are likely to be unsettled at the start of Kwanzaa," added Duff.
The system that will affect the Northwest on Saturday will reorganize in the Ohio Valley on Sunday and Sunday night. As the storm strengthens, rain showers will expand in coverage. On the northern and western side of the system, locations such as Chicago and Milwaukee may be cold enough for snow, although heavy snow is not expected.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Meanwhile, another system will be set to affect the West, although in a slightly different location.
"A shift in the storm track could bring precipitation to Southern California early next week," said Duff.
This may allow areas that have been missed by rain and snow to finally receive some beneficial precipitation. For cities such as Los Angeles, where not a drop of rain has fallen since Nov, 7, more than a half inch of rain may fall on Monday.
Dry weather is expected to return to California by Tuesday as that system moves eastward.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Kwanzaa to begin with dry, cold weather in most of the US
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 22, 2020 8:12 AM EST
Pouring rain made for sketchy road conditions in Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, on Dec. 21, but the worst was yet to come as the rain was forecast to turn to snow in the mountain pass overnight.
Kwanzaa, an annual holiday affirming African family and social values, will begin dry Saturday for much of the United States, but stormier days may then follow.
As many prepare to observe Kwanzaa, celebrated primarily from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, much of the U.S. will be free of precipitation. Even with that being the case, conditions will not necessarily be ideal for any outdoor celebrations.
"Temperatures will be quite a bit lower than average up and down the Eastern Seaboard, with Saturday likely being the coldest day of the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
Anyone willing to brave the cold will not need to worry about rain or snow causing any disruptions in most of the eastern two-thirds of the country, with one exception.
"Fortunately for those looking to celebrate safely outdoors in the East, an area of high pressure will be anchored over the area this weekend, leading to mostly dry weather and some sunshine," said Duff. "There may still be a few snow showers for flurries streaming off the Great Lakes by this point, however.
In addition, a few light showers may dampen the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana, but the rest of the Southeast is forecast to be dry.
Farther west, following a brief break in precipitation, the next disturbance will move ashore on the West Coast. Therefore, those planning to be outside will need to be prepared for rain and, in higher elevations, snow. Outside of western Washington and far northwestern Oregon, the western part of the country is still in the midst of an extreme to exceptional drought.
"The Northwest and Northern and Central California are likely to be unsettled at the start of Kwanzaa," added Duff.
The system that will affect the Northwest on Saturday will reorganize in the Ohio Valley on Sunday and Sunday night. As the storm strengthens, rain showers will expand in coverage. On the northern and western side of the system, locations such as Chicago and Milwaukee may be cold enough for snow, although heavy snow is not expected.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Meanwhile, another system will be set to affect the West, although in a slightly different location.
"A shift in the storm track could bring precipitation to Southern California early next week," said Duff.
This may allow areas that have been missed by rain and snow to finally receive some beneficial precipitation. For cities such as Los Angeles, where not a drop of rain has fallen since Nov, 7, more than a half inch of rain may fall on Monday.
Dry weather is expected to return to California by Tuesday as that system moves eastward.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo