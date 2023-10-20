Cold winds, freezes to shock the Northeast in wake of weekend storm

AccuWeather forecasters recommend people in the Northeast buckle up for a bumpy ride through the weekend as each day will bring different conditions, but a lengthy dry stretch and warming trend will follow.

A nor’easter will unleash rain and gusty winds across the mid-Atlantic and New England into the weekend.

A developing nor'easter will kick up cold winds following rounds of rain for the mid-Atlantic and New England this weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more quick changes are on the way for the Northeast next week as a November-like start to the week will give way to conditions more typical of September.

Developing storm to move swiftly

"One batch of rain associated with a disturbance along the Northeast coast on Friday will be followed by showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the central Appalachians," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "The two will merge Saturday over New England, but the entire system should keep moving along."

That combination and forward motion will be critical for the evolution of the weather from one weekend day to the next and what occurs after the storm moves away.

Storm to focus on New England Saturday

"New England will get the lion's share of the storm this weekend in terms of rain," Rayno said.

As the storm strengthens while moving northward, rain will ramp up and become widespread while increasing winds will make it downright stormy in much of New England on Saturday and Saturday night.

Heavy rain will lead to travel delays in New England on Saturday, with fallen leaves contributing to blocked storm drains and street flooding, including around Boston, Portland, Maine, and Burlington, Vermont.

However, because the storm should keep chugging along, steady rain will likely retreat northward at a steady pace on Saturday across the mid-Atlantic and southern New England from Saturday night to Sunday morning. This means that the wettest part of the weekend may be at the onset in New York City, and rainfall may be limited to a couple of passing showers from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Chilly air, gusty winds to follow on Sunday

As the storm pulls off into Atlantic Canada on Sunday, a rush of chilly air in its wake, associated with another disturbance, will create gusty winds.

Lingering showers will become mixed with and change over to wet snow in the Adirondacks of upstate New York, where a small accumulation cannot be ruled out. Wet snowflakes may mix in over the ridges in the Green Mountains of Vermont, the Catskills of southeastern New York and the Berkshires of southwestern New England.

"One of the most expansive wind events since the spring will occur on Saturday night and continue into Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson said. "The windy conditions will extend from New England through the mid-Atlantic and southward through the Appalachians and around the eastern Great Lakes."

The northwest winds averaging 30-40 mph with higher gusts on Sunday may strip away some of the colorful foliage in the region and toss fall decorations around the yard, Larson added.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will dip into the 30s and 20s over the Appalachians and the 40s and upper 30s at times along the Interstate 95 corridor on Sunday.

Frost, freeze alert right after the weekend

Because the storm will depart quickly, the period of gusty winds will be brief. Winds will ease from west to east Sunday night and Monday. Since the air set to arrive behind the storm will originate from northern Canada, temperatures may dip to or slightly below the freezing mark.

Residents in portions of the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes through the Appalachians who are nurturing sensitive flowers or vegetables may need to cover them Sunday night and again Monday night.

The threat of a frost and freeze will expand to cover more of the Northeast, with perhaps only the urban areas along the I-95 corridor avoiding such conditions from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Many areas are likely to experience their lowest temperatures of the season so far.

Some of the coldest spots over the interior Northeast may experience temperatures plunging into the 20s by Tuesday morning. Exposed water in outdoor hoses and pipes could freeze and cause damage, as a thick layer of frost may form on some windshields.

Noteworthy temperature turnaround in the forecast

Following some of the region's lowest temperatures since mid-May and even April to start the week, temperatures will likely trend to at least 5-10 degrees above the historical average later next week.

With the setup for the middle and latter part of next week, there is the potential for the atmosphere to bring even higher temperatures, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Projected highs in the 60s to lower 70s in the region later next week may trend even higher should the atmospheric setup develop to its full potential.

In any event, much of the time appears to be free of rain from Monday through at least Friday, and dry weather may extend right through the weekend along the I-95 corridor. If so, it would mark the end of the consecutive weekends with rain in New York City and other locations at seven.

