Cold air returns with snow in Northeast after weekend warmth

A second surge of cold Canadian air will send temperatures tumbling and bring snow showers back to parts of the Northeast and Midwest. It may be uncomfortable to outdoors for a couple of days.

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The second of two waves of cold air will pack the biggest punch over the next few days, bringing snow showers back to areas that have not seen snow in several weeks.

The jet stream is dipping southward into the Northeast again, directing multiple rounds of Canadian air into the region. Impacts will extend into parts of the Midwest as well.

The first push of Canadian air triggered showers and locally heavy, gusty thunderstorms as it moved from the Midwest to the Atlantic Seaboard and Gulf Coast. Most storms remained below severe limits on Saturday, with roughly a dozen severe weather reports. A similar setup is expected in the East on Sunday evening.

Behind the front associated with the first push of cooler air, high temperatures will drop by an average of 30 degrees Fahrenheit—from the 70s and 80s earlier this weekend to the 40s to near 50 around the Great Lakes, and the 50s to low 60s along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts on Monday.

People stepping out early Monday morning may be in for a shock, with temperatures starting in the 30s to low 40s in many locations. Even though readings will be within a few degrees of the historical average, they will be substantially lower than many places experienced over the Easter weekend.

A stronger surge of colder air will quickly follow, arriving Monday in the Midwest and Monday night in the Northeast. With that second surge, conditions will feel, and at times look, more like February or early March.

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Daytime temperatures across much of the Upper Midwest and Appalachians may not climb out of the 30s. Farther east of the Appalachians, highs will reach the 50s, but AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s.

In addition to gusty winds, snow will add to the chill in many interior places.

As chilly as the air will be at the surface, it will be much colder at the jet stream level, leading to frequent flurries and snow showers from Michigan to Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, New York and New England. Snow showers will mix with rain along the southern and eastern fringe.

Farther inland, snow showers will be frequent and heavy enough to produce accumulation, especially in the northern Alleghenies, Adirondacks, Catskills, Berkshires and the Green and White Mountains. Lower elevations will generally see slushy coatings to 1–2 inches. However, some ridges could pick up 3–5 inches.

While the snow, cold air and lingering snow showers will be another setback for spring weather fans, the break from heavy rain will help mitigate ongoing flooding of streams and rivers in the Upper Midwest," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "A significant number of small streams and rivers will experience minor to moderate flooding this week from Missouri to Michigan."

After snow showers taper off at midweek, some of the lowest temperatures of the outbreak will occur in the Northeast. Temperatures may be no higher than the 40s in New York City and Boston on Wednesday.

This outbreak of cold air will be one of the more brief wintry events that have occurred in recent months. During the second half of the week, temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly in the Midwest from Wednesday to Thursday and from Thursday to Friday in the Northeast.

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