Barrage of storms could cease in Northwest just before Christmas
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 16, 2020 12:31 PM EST
Cars were brought to a standstill on a road in Yellowstone National Park, as a herd of bison crossed a road on Dec. 12 during snowy conditions.
Several disturbances have brought rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest over the past week, which followed a very dry start to December. Forecasters say that a drier pattern may evolve by Christmas, but it is not a certainty. In addition, two or three more storms are expected to impact the region before then.
The next in a series of systems will move into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday. As is typical in the Northwest this time of year, rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions will affect the region. The steadiest precipitation is forecast to occur on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Neither rain nor snow amounts will be particularly heavy, but it will continue the recent stretch of wet weather.
Both Seattle and Portland have recorded at least a trace of rain on all but one day since Dec. 5, and Wednesday's rain will add to this statistic.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
By Thursday, precipitation will become lighter, but areas in Idaho, Nevada and California will begin to feel the effects from this system. Precipitation will move into the Rockies and largely fall apart on Thursday night.
The next system will be moving into western Washington and northwestern Oregon by Friday afternoon. However, with a dome of high pressure beginning to build in the West, rain and snow will move eastward into Idaho then fall apart. This will mean California, Nevada and points south and east will stay dry on Friday and Saturday.
Yet another storm is expected to end the weekend. It appears this system may have more moisture and is expected to drench western Washington and western Oregon. Heavy snow will be possible in the Washington Cascades and possibly the Oregon Cascades.
"Rain and mountain snow will be plentiful across Oregon and Washington, and snowpack will continue to grow in the mountains of Idaho and western Montana. Where precipitation is needed in Northern California, most of the storms will track to their north," noted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.
One final disturbance in the storm train is expected on Monday.
"After Monday, the pattern will become less stormy, at least for two to perhaps three days," said Doll.
Exactly how long the dry weather lasts is a bit of a question mark at this point. The computer models that meteorologists use to assist them in making forecasts have some different depictions. Some of the computer information suggests precipitation will arrive once again in western Washington and far northwestern Oregon late in the day on Christmas. Meanwhile, other information depicts a strong storm with heavy precipitation moving in on Christmas morning and impacting Washington, Oregon and Northern California.
Meteorologists will continue to monitor the pattern and make forecast adjustments as necessary as the Christmas holiday approaches.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Barrage of storms could cease in Northwest just before Christmas
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 16, 2020 12:31 PM EST
Cars were brought to a standstill on a road in Yellowstone National Park, as a herd of bison crossed a road on Dec. 12 during snowy conditions.
Several disturbances have brought rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest over the past week, which followed a very dry start to December. Forecasters say that a drier pattern may evolve by Christmas, but it is not a certainty. In addition, two or three more storms are expected to impact the region before then.
The next in a series of systems will move into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday. As is typical in the Northwest this time of year, rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions will affect the region. The steadiest precipitation is forecast to occur on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Neither rain nor snow amounts will be particularly heavy, but it will continue the recent stretch of wet weather.
Both Seattle and Portland have recorded at least a trace of rain on all but one day since Dec. 5, and Wednesday's rain will add to this statistic.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
By Thursday, precipitation will become lighter, but areas in Idaho, Nevada and California will begin to feel the effects from this system. Precipitation will move into the Rockies and largely fall apart on Thursday night.
The next system will be moving into western Washington and northwestern Oregon by Friday afternoon. However, with a dome of high pressure beginning to build in the West, rain and snow will move eastward into Idaho then fall apart. This will mean California, Nevada and points south and east will stay dry on Friday and Saturday.
Yet another storm is expected to end the weekend. It appears this system may have more moisture and is expected to drench western Washington and western Oregon. Heavy snow will be possible in the Washington Cascades and possibly the Oregon Cascades.
"Rain and mountain snow will be plentiful across Oregon and Washington, and snowpack will continue to grow in the mountains of Idaho and western Montana. Where precipitation is needed in Northern California, most of the storms will track to their north," noted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.
One final disturbance in the storm train is expected on Monday.
"After Monday, the pattern will become less stormy, at least for two to perhaps three days," said Doll.
Exactly how long the dry weather lasts is a bit of a question mark at this point. The computer models that meteorologists use to assist them in making forecasts have some different depictions. Some of the computer information suggests precipitation will arrive once again in western Washington and far northwestern Oregon late in the day on Christmas. Meanwhile, other information depicts a strong storm with heavy precipitation moving in on Christmas morning and impacting Washington, Oregon and Northern California.
Meteorologists will continue to monitor the pattern and make forecast adjustments as necessary as the Christmas holiday approaches.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo