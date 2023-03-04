Accumulating snow to threaten slippery travel conditions from Michigan to New York

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. AccuWeather forecasters say some areas could receive up to 16 inches of snow by the time the storm concludes.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a storm that has already accumulating snow across much of the northern Plains, and is set to move through of the Midwest and Northeast into Tuesday. Forecasters say the ongoing storm will not pack as much of a punch as its predecessor, which dropped over 10 inches of snow on the Midwest and Northeast but can still create enough wintry weather to cause travel problems.

The first wave of snow broke out across the Dakotas early Sunday morning and went on to spread accumulating snow into Minnesota later in the day. Up to 11 inches of snow was reported just south of Bismarck, North Dakota, with up to 7 inches reported so far in the Minneapolis metro area. Snow is forecast to continue in some of these areas through Monday morning.

Snow is expected to persist for most of the day Monday across northern Michigan before sneaking into the interior Northeast later Monday into Tuesday morning.

"From southeast Ontario into northern Pennsylvania, a narrow band of a few inches or more of snow is possible," Douty said. Snow is also likely to fall in a very short period of time, with very low visibilities and rates as high as one inch per hour in the most hard-hit spots, likely in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.

"Motorists should be prepared for slushy and snow-covered conditions along vast stretches of Interstate 80 and I-81 in Pennsylvania and part of New Jersey as well as portions of I-86 and I-90 in New York from Monday night to early Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

For places such as New York City, where a sizable snow deficit continues, the storm may briefly start as light rain or a mix, but quickly change over to snow Monday night. Air temperatures near or slightly above freezing will limit much of the accumulation, though a slushy coating may still be in the cards nevertheless. Far fewer impacts are likely in the northern suburbs, where conditions may stay dry, while colder areas toward the west and southwest may pick up a slushy inch or two of snow by Tuesday morning.

Throughout the Northeast, there is likely to be an unusually tight gradient along the edges of this accumulating snow. In some cases, just a few miles may separate the difference between no accumulation and enough snow to shovel and plow. In cities such as Allentown and State College, Pennsylvania, the exact snow totals will depend on the precise north-to-south poistion of the band of snow.

Unseasonably cold air will become entrenched across the North Central states and northeastern tier of the United States in the wake of this storm. This may result in more opportunities for wintry weather as at least one large storm crosses the country later this week.

