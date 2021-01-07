2nd snowstorm in less than a week to eye southern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 7, 2021 12:22 PM EST
After a brief reprieve on Thursday, the storm train will once again roll through the Northwest on Friday.
Just days after a storm buried parts of Missouri and Arkansas with snow before setting its sights on the Southeast late this week, yet another winter storm is gearing up to target the southern United States. Forecasters say early indications point to the next one unleashing snow across a wider area of the region, including parts of Texas, the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. Unlike the first storm, the second may also go on to bring the chance of accumulating snow in the Northeast next week.
A storm that will plow into the Northwest late this week will drop southeastward across the Rockies with snow on Saturday before it is expected to start dumping snow over portions of New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma Saturday night and Sunday.
"Exactly where the swath of moderate to heavy snow ends up later this weekend will depend on the track and strength of the storm and its ability to tap a fresh supply of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.
"At this early stage, it appears that the Dallas and Shreveport, Louisiana, metro areas will not be bystanders for this winter storm, with the potential for up to a few inches of snow to fall with slippery travel during Sunday and Sunday night," Anderson said.
The last measurable amount of snow in Dallas was about a year ago, on Jan. 11, 2020, when 0.2 of an inch of snow was recorded at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. On average, Dallas picks up less than 2 inches of snow per year.
With the current projection of the storm's track and strength, AccuWeather meteorologists say that Lubbock and Abilene, Texas, are in the path of heavy snow from the storm with several inches possible. Lubbock managed to dodge snow from a winter storm on New Year's Eve, but Abilene received about 3 inches.
Should the storm shift its track a bit farther south, snowflakes may fall in cities such as Austin, San Antonio and Houston, Texas, as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Natchez, Mississippi.
The storm has a significant chance to bring at least some snow to parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and several inches of snow to the southern Appalachians on Monday. Cities such as Nashville, Tennessee, and Lexington, Kentucky, have the potential for some accumulating snow, and the mountains of western North Carolina will add to their snow cover from the first storm that will hit this Friday.
This time around, cities such as Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee, and Jackson, Mississippi, all have a chance at picking up an accumulation of snow on Monday.
Since the storm may have less cold air to work with in the Southeast, compared to the storm on Friday, all or mostly rain may fall in the region from Atlanta to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, to Norfolk, Virginia, from later Monday to Tuesday.
Beyond that, the storm is also likely to take a path farther north when compared to the Friday storm in the eastern part of the United States, which could bring wintry weather to part of the Northeast.
However, AccuWeather meteorologists said that beyond the storm's track across the South Central states, there are still multiple options for how the storm will behave once it shifts well east of the Mississippi River early next week.
A weak storm with a fast and more east-northeast path would limit the amount of snow that falls over the mid-Atlantic and southern New England areas on Tuesday.
"This faster, weaker track would generally result in less intense precipitation, and there would more likely to be rain or a rain and snow mix with only a light accumulation in the Interstate-95 corridor of the Northeast," Anderson explained.
A strong and slow storm scenario in the East, however, would likely result in a track farther to the north and would bring the potential for more intense precipitation.
"In this stronger and slower idea, areas from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston would have a significant shot at a moderate to heavy snowfall or at least enough to snow to shovel and plow in the nearby northern and western suburbs from Tuesday to Wednesday," Anderson said.
If the storm become very strong and tracks well to the north in the Northeast, the heavy snow zone may shift well to the northwest of the I-95, and major cities along the heavily-traveled route would likely get mostly rain.
Even if the storm doesn't shape up to bring snowfall to the major cities of the Northeast, forecasters have been tracking the potential for a major pattern change that will unleash Arctic air across the eastern U.S. around the third week of January. The dramatically colder weather will be due to a weakening of the polar vortex -- a storm that normally presides in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the North Pole and keeps cold locked up farther north.
AccuWeather will continue to provide updates on the storm in the coming days.
