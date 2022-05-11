Water shortages the latest fallout as heat wave ramps back up in India
The high temperature has exceeded 100 degrees in New Delhi on every day except one so far in May. By this weekend, highs could make a run at the top May temperature ever measured in the nation’s capital.
By
Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 11, 2022 10:01 AM EDT
|
Updated May 11, 2022 5:04 PM EDT
More than two dozen people have died of suspected heatstrokes since late March, and the dangerous temperatures don’t seem to be letting up.
The hottest April on record in one of the world's most populated countries has triggered ill effects for millions, including water and power shortages along with an increased risk of disease.
Heat throughout India has been sweltering for more than a month, particularly in the country's hub of New Delhi, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
"Following an April that was the hottest on record in India, temperatures have throttled back to seasonably hot levels in northwestern areas of the country," Duff said. "Highs have generally been in the lower to middle 100s F in New Delhi through the first 10 days of May, as opposed to the lower 110s F that were observed during the last days of April."
In fact, the high temperature in New Delhi has exceeded 100 degrees every day in May so far except for one -- on Thursday, May 5, the mercury topped out at 99.
A worker quenches his thirst next to power lines as a heat wave continued to envelop the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 2, 2022. An unusually early and brutal heat wave was scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
One of the top concerns with the heat for India residents has been an "obvious shortage of water," as local resident Gopal Solanki recently explained to Reuters.
"There is a rise in usage (of water), but the supply of the water is very limited, and that creates difficulties," Solanki said. "If a family normally consumes 100 liters of water, during the summers this usage goes up to 200 liters. However, the availability remains at 100 liters. So, this leads to competition for the extra 100 liters."
This competition, Solanki states, has created not just issues of basic survival but also issues to the attitudes of locals.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"This scarcity irritates people and triggers brawls amongst them," Solanki said. "It changes their friendly behavior into an unpleasant and aggressive one."
The stress created by the lack of resources and the continual heat wave causes a "lot of impact on human health," states Chandni Singh, a researcher at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements.
"There's increased heat stress," Singh told Reuters. "There's also chances of heatstroke, and then of course, at the worst, it can lead to human mortality or deaths if we see extreme heat for a long period of time." Singh's prediction has already begun to ring true, as the country has reported more than two dozen deaths due to suspected heatstrokes since March.
Residents of India have had a tough time standing outside in sunlight during a record-setting heat wave. (Photo via Getty Images)
Singh's list of health concerns doesn't stop there, as she also warned of the potential spread of vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and Dengue fever.
"Right now, we have particular parts of India that see the spread of these diseases ... the climate projections show that we are going to see other places that weren't seeing these diseases, also (seeing) the disease as well as a larger number of people (are) getting affected," Singh said.
As a result of the severe weather, India's National Disaster Management Authority categorized 23 of the country's 28 states as being at risk of suffering extreme heat. Of the 28, 19 states have their own action plans to deal with the heat, the NDMA reports.
Problems caused by the ongoing heat wave have continued into May. By this weekend, Duff said that an area of high pressure is forecast to build and send temperatures soaring above 110 degrees again.
The latest AccuWeather forecast indicates that Sunday, May 15, will be the hottest day of 2022 in New Delhi, with a projected high of 114 F. Surrounding areas to the south and west of the capital city could potentially approach 120 F.
"The highest max temperature in May was also the hottest ever recorded in New Delhi, 117 F on May 29, 1944," Duff said.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Water shortages the latest fallout as heat wave ramps back up in India
The high temperature has exceeded 100 degrees in New Delhi on every day except one so far in May. By this weekend, highs could make a run at the top May temperature ever measured in the nation’s capital.
By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 11, 2022 10:01 AM EDT | Updated May 11, 2022 5:04 PM EDT
More than two dozen people have died of suspected heatstrokes since late March, and the dangerous temperatures don’t seem to be letting up.
The hottest April on record in one of the world's most populated countries has triggered ill effects for millions, including water and power shortages along with an increased risk of disease.
Heat throughout India has been sweltering for more than a month, particularly in the country's hub of New Delhi, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
"Following an April that was the hottest on record in India, temperatures have throttled back to seasonably hot levels in northwestern areas of the country," Duff said. "Highs have generally been in the lower to middle 100s F in New Delhi through the first 10 days of May, as opposed to the lower 110s F that were observed during the last days of April."
In fact, the high temperature in New Delhi has exceeded 100 degrees every day in May so far except for one -- on Thursday, May 5, the mercury topped out at 99.
A worker quenches his thirst next to power lines as a heat wave continued to envelop the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 2, 2022. An unusually early and brutal heat wave was scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
One of the top concerns with the heat for India residents has been an "obvious shortage of water," as local resident Gopal Solanki recently explained to Reuters.
"There is a rise in usage (of water), but the supply of the water is very limited, and that creates difficulties," Solanki said. "If a family normally consumes 100 liters of water, during the summers this usage goes up to 200 liters. However, the availability remains at 100 liters. So, this leads to competition for the extra 100 liters."
This competition, Solanki states, has created not just issues of basic survival but also issues to the attitudes of locals.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
"This scarcity irritates people and triggers brawls amongst them," Solanki said. "It changes their friendly behavior into an unpleasant and aggressive one."
The stress created by the lack of resources and the continual heat wave causes a "lot of impact on human health," states Chandni Singh, a researcher at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements.
"There's increased heat stress," Singh told Reuters. "There's also chances of heatstroke, and then of course, at the worst, it can lead to human mortality or deaths if we see extreme heat for a long period of time." Singh's prediction has already begun to ring true, as the country has reported more than two dozen deaths due to suspected heatstrokes since March.
Residents of India have had a tough time standing outside in sunlight during a record-setting heat wave. (Photo via Getty Images)
Singh's list of health concerns doesn't stop there, as she also warned of the potential spread of vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and Dengue fever.
"Right now, we have particular parts of India that see the spread of these diseases ... the climate projections show that we are going to see other places that weren't seeing these diseases, also (seeing) the disease as well as a larger number of people (are) getting affected," Singh said.
As a result of the severe weather, India's National Disaster Management Authority categorized 23 of the country's 28 states as being at risk of suffering extreme heat. Of the 28, 19 states have their own action plans to deal with the heat, the NDMA reports.
Problems caused by the ongoing heat wave have continued into May. By this weekend, Duff said that an area of high pressure is forecast to build and send temperatures soaring above 110 degrees again.
The latest AccuWeather forecast indicates that Sunday, May 15, will be the hottest day of 2022 in New Delhi, with a projected high of 114 F. Surrounding areas to the south and west of the capital city could potentially approach 120 F.
"The highest max temperature in May was also the hottest ever recorded in New Delhi, 117 F on May 29, 1944," Duff said.
Read more:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo