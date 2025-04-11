Virtual dive will take explorers deep into unexplored waters off Hawaii

A predatory sea star slowly works its way up a bamboo coral on an unnamed seamount in the Pacific Islands region. NOAA is providing would be explorers a chance to join a virtual under water expedition of the water off Hawaii this week. (Photo Credit: NOAA)

April 10 (UPI) -- Aquatic enthusiasts have an opportunity to join a virtual deep sea expedition with underwater explorers this week, as remotely operated vehicles take cameras below the surface of the ocean to investigate uncharted waters off Hawaii.

"Most of the waters that will be explored during the expedition have never been visually surveyed before," a release Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. "The dives may reveal surprising discoveries, like marine life unknown to science to undiscovered sea mounts, shipwrecks and more!"

NOAA said scientists will use the information they collect in the "Beyond the Blue: Illuminating the Pacific" expedition to establish a baseline assessment of the ocean environment and understand marine life and their habitats.

They said the information they gather will help inform the public about issues that affect the ocean's marine life and its habitats, but also help scientists make informed decisions about the largely unexplored underwater environment, including exotic sea sponges and coral structures.

NOAA will provide a live feed starting Friday, April 11 at 1 p.m. EDT

The expedition is part of the broader NOAA Ocean Exploration Program, which is designed to enhance and advance the knowledge and understanding of ocean-related science and technology, and create and support businesses and industries related to the deep sea.