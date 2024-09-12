US skies light up with northern lights: Get ready for tonight's encore

Copied

A substorm within a coronal mass ejection (CME) impacted Earth’s atmosphere in the predawn hours on Thursday, leading to a brief, but vibrant display of the northern lights in some U.S. states.

For many, witnessing the northern lights is a dream come true, and tonight might be your chance. Last night, the aurora lit up the sky, flooding social media with breathtaking videos and photos. But don’t worry—your opportunity isn’t gone yet.

Residents of 17 states between Oregon and New York could catch a glimpse of the mesmerizing aurora borealis tonight, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

The northern lights glow when charged particles from the sun bombard Earth's atmosphere. The interaction of these particles with oxygen and nitrogen at different altitudes causes various colors to appear in the sky.

After the solar eruptions on Tuesday, experts issued a moderate G2 geomagnetic storm watch. This means the northern lights will be more active on Thursday night. If the storm happens as expected, we'll see beautiful natural lights in the sky.

G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm levels are likely on 13 Sep (UTC day) due to CME influences from an eruption that occurred early on 10 Sep. Stay in the loop at https://t.co/4CNTc1IkKt for evolving forecasts and analysis of this event. pic.twitter.com/b0rE7ho2mh — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) September 11, 2024

The above maps are a "prediction of the intensity and location of the aurora borealis tonight and tomorrow night over North America," according to NOAA. It also shows a 'viewline' that represents the southernmost locations from which you may see the aurora on the northern horizon.

(Image credit: NOAA)

Green is the most common color for aurora and appears when charged particles collide with oxygen molecules up to 150 miles above the Earth's surface.

Red is also created by oxygen but in the highest part of the atmosphere at more than 150 miles above the Earth's surface.

Purple and blue are related to nitrogen, with purple lights appearing higher than 60 miles above the ground while blue hues glow below this threshold.

To have the greatest chance at viewing the phenomenon, check AccuWeather's cloud forecast for your area, move far from higher-populated areas and have a clear view to the north.