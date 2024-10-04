ULA successfully launches second Vulcan rocket after delays

The Vulcan rocket launched a payload that will study conditions for future Centaur 5 demonstrations and experiments.

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket launches from Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on October 4, 2024. Photo by (Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance sent its second Vulcan rocket into space on Friday morning after delays that took the launch back more than hour from its original time off the Florida coast.

The secret payload that ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno called "highly proprietary," took off from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at about 7:25 a.m., EDT.

(Photo by: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

(Photo by: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

The ULA launch was initially set for about 6 a.m., EDT. However, 12 minutes before liftoff, launch conductor Dillon Rice told launch director Eric Richards that the launch team needed extra time "to complete operations." A new launch time was set for 6:30 a.m.

United Launch Alliance prepares its Vulcan rocket for launch on its second mission, Cert - 2, from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Thursday. The rocket launched into space on Friday. (Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

The launch clock was reset again less than two minutes before the new liftoff time and held past the second liftoff time. A third liftoff time was set once the issue was resolved.

Before then, officials reported that the weather remained optimal for launch and no technical issues were identified and needed to be addressed before blastoff.

This was the second ULA launch with a Vulcan rocket, which will launch a payload that will study conditions for future Centaur 5 demonstrations and experiments. ULA will be watching how Centaur 5 handles at low temperatures in space.

"We'll also have experiments attached to this inert payload that will help us understand how to extend the duration of the upper stage and what the limits, practical limits, to that might be in the future," Bruno said.