U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree rings in 2024 holiday season with thousands of lights

The tree, also known as "The People's Tree, traveled more than 700 miles on a barge by sea and more than 4,000 miles by truck over 40 days from the Wrangell area of the Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska, before being hoisted into place by a giant crane Friday on the U.S. Capitol West Lawn.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is illuminated after a lighting ceremony with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., members Alaska's Congressional delegation and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. The tree, an 80-foot Sitka Spruce from the Tongass National Forest, is the second National Christmas Tree to come from Alaska. (Photo Credits: Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo)

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lit up the skies with thousands of multi-colored lights Tuesday night for the first time this holiday season, as the west front of the Capitol dome in Washington, D.C., provided a stunning backdrop for the 80-foot Alaskan Sitka spruce.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and members of the Alaska delegation were on hand for Tuesday's lighting ceremony as the switch was flipped by this year's Youth Christmas Tree Lighter Rose Burke, a fourth grade student from Kenai, Alaska, who wrote a winning essay about the tree.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., looks on as tree lighter Rose Burke, a fourth-grade student from Kenai, Alaska, speaks during a ceremony with members Alaska's Congressional delegation on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening. (Photo Credits: Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo)

"When they see this majestic Christmas tree, they will be reminded of our farthest most state," Burke said, as she lit the tree and proclaimed "this tree represents all of Alaska."

"Isn't this a beautiful tree? Everything is bigger in Alaska," said Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during the Christmas tree ceremony Tuesday. (Photo Credits: Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo)

During the tree's journey to the East coast, it stopped in 17 communities along the way to "spread Alaska Christmas cheer."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during the ceremony on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Photo Credits: Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo)

"It's a great privilege for 'The People's Tree' to be coming from the Tongass this year," said Tongass National Forest Deputy Supervisor Clint Kolarich. "We're excited to be a part of this historic undertaking."

The Capitol Christmas Tree has stood outside the Capitol every year since 1964. Since 1970, the U.S. Forest Service has provided the trees, which are selected from a different national forest each year.

The 2024 tree was pulled from eight finalists from the Shtax'heen Kwaan, which is the traditional homeland of the Alaskan native Tlingits. This is the second time the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has come from Alaska during its 60-year history. This is also the first year the public has voted on a name for the tree with the Alaskan spruce being dubbed "Spruce Wayne."

Members of the Tinglit tribe, a group of indigenous people who live in the southeastern part of Alaska, speak during Tuesday's ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo Credits: Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo)

Members of the Tinglit tribe, a group of indigenous people who live in the southeastern part of Alaska, sing on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Photo Credits: Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo)

"Spruce Wayne" is decorated in 5,000 LED lights and 10,000 hand-made ornaments from students and community organizations throughout Alaska.

"The lights on this tree symbolize the light this season brings," Johnson said Tuesday, as he also honored those "who are not with us: the service members who are stationed overseas defending our freedom and the Americans held hostage by dark regimes."

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is illuminated after a lighting ceremony Tuesday evening. (Photo Credits: Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo)

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be lit from dusk until 11 pm EST every night throughout the holidays until Jan. 1.

"This tree rooted in Alaska's majestic forest stands as a symbol of hope," Dunleavy added. "It's roots remind us of its shared history. It's towering height encourages us to aim higher and its lights represent the unyielding hope that guides us forward."