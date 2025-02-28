4.8-magnitude earthquake rattles west Texas

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled west Texas on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck about 30 miles northeast of Midland.

Copied

(Credit: Getty images)

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled west Texas on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck about 30 miles northeast of Midland.

The USGS says the quake happened at 1:33 p.m. local time at a depth of about 4 miles, with no injuries or damages reported so far.

Two similar strength earthquakes shook western Texas earlier this month, including a magnitude 5.0 on Feb. 14 and a magnitude 4.7 on Feb. 18.

Parts of West Texas, including El Paso, along with residents of New Mexico, including Carlsbad, Alamogordo, and Roswell, reported feeling those quakes, the USGS said.

This is a developing story.