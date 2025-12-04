Test AccuWeather’s Data on Snowflake Now Available for a Free 30-Day Trial

Experience the most accurate, high-resolution AccuWeather data directly inside Snowflake with no setup, no Edit, Transform, Load (ETL) overhead, instant queryability.

AccuWeather is introducing real-time sample datasets and a free 30-day trial on Snowflake, enabling organizations to evaluate the most comprehensive weather data trusted by leading brands across various industries, including retail, logistics, energy, finance and more.

This industry-leading, global historical and forecast dataset provides over 200 daily and hourly parameters from nearly 90,000 locations worldwide and is fully customizable to meet the unique requirements of your business. Every dataset is designed to empower confident, data-driven decisions that protect lives, safeguard property, and enhance profitability.

For a limited time, data scientists, engineers, analysts and business leaders can instantly explore the best available historical and forecast weather data, without building pipelines or ingestion steps.

What Datasets are Included in the 30-Day Trial

The 30-day free trial includes 90-day forecasts and 4-year historical datasets containing over 200 weather parameters for 15 major cities worldwide, including Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York City, Seoul, and Singapore. We provide these 15 major cities so that data scientists can draw correlations with businesses’ sales data, inventory data, or consumption data to embed into predictive models during the free trial. We also provide a dataset containing all postal codes within 30 miles of State College, Pennsylvania, which simulates a regionally focused dataset that can be tailored to your areas of interest.

In addition, these data sets are available in both hourly and daily cadences, in both imperial and metric units, and are updated hourly to ensure you have the most accurate forecast and historical conditions as soon as they become available, in the breakdown you need.

Top Applications

Risk and catastrophe analysis



Demand forecasting



Energy load and consumption modeling



Inventory and staffing optimization



Insurance modeling



Climate benchmarking and long-range planning

See the Value Before You Buy

When a trial is active, users can build proof-of-concept predictive models and insight dashboards to understand the significance that weather has on their business. By combining AccuWeather’s real-time weather data with business data already available in Snowflake, leaders and decision-makers have more intelligence to increase their impact.

During the free trial, users can:

• Query production-ready weather data directly in Snowflake’s secure environment in the same place your business data lives

• Improve predictive models that incorporate weather-driven risk and demand signals

• Evaluate real-world weather impacts across retail, energy, logistics, finance, and more by joining key business data with AccuWeather data

Why Snowflake?

Snowflake provides a unified, secure environment where teams can combine AccuWeather data with internal datasets, business intelligence tools, and machine learning pipelines, all without the need for complicated data movement.

For Data Engineers & Data Scientists

Clean, ready-to-query datasets



Faster prototyping and validation



Build better models faster with the most accurate inputs.

For Business Leaders & Analysts

Direct integration with forecasting and planning tools



Clear visibility into how weather impacts performance



Make better, more proactive decisions that improve outcomes.

Explore how AccuWeather's high-fidelity weather data, the most accurate set of AI and Machine Learning ready data, can transform your business strategies.

AccuWeather's data offerings include historical, current, and forecast data that integrates seamlessly with Snowflake's powerful data and AI platform.

AccuWeather's data offerings include historical, current, and forecast data that integrates seamlessly with Snowflake's powerful data and AI platform.