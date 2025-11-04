Stronger typhoon forecast to strike flood-weary Philippines

After deadly flooding in the Philippines, a newer, stronger typhoon is on its way.

As of Nov. 6, at least 114 fatalities were reported with another 26 people missing after Typhoon Kalmaegi tore through the Philippines, displacing hundreds of thousands and causing massive devastation.

Parts of the Philippines were devastated by deadly flooding Tuesday from Typhoon Kalmaegi, known as Tino in the country, and another typhoon is on the way. Typhoon Fung-wong will be known as Uwan in the Philippines.

Much stronger than Kalmaegi/Tino, AccuWeather meteorologists say that Typhoon Fung-wong/Uwan is forecast to reach the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale before landfall in the northern Philippines next Monday.

The combination of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding will result in Fung-wong/Uwan being a 5 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in the northern Philippines, the strongest rating on the scale.

Fung-wong/Uwan is expected to reach typhoon intensity by Friday night, local time, and could become a very strong typhoon before nearing the northern Philippines early next week.

The storm, currently at tropical storm strength, is moving westward and is passing near Yap Island. A slight northerly turn is anticipated Thursday night, local time, followed by a general west-northwest track from Friday into Monday, local time.

Tropical rainfall, some of it heavy, is anticipated in the northern Philippines, north of where this week's flooding took place. Heavy rain will fall in Luzon, the Batanes and Babuyan Islands of the northern Philippines from later Sunday, Nov. 9, through Tuesday, Nov. 11. Rainfall totals will reach up to 18 inches (450 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches (900 mm), which could lead to flooding, mudslides, structural damage and transportation delays.

Wind gusts up to 160 mph (260 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 180 mph (290 km/h), are expected in Luzon, the Batanes and Babuyan Islands of the northern Philippines from later Sunday through Wednesday. These strong winds could cause structural damage, power outages and logistical delays. Coastal inundation from storm surge is likely along the coast of northern Luzon, Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

High winds, heavy rain from Fung-wong will hit Taiwan next week

Heavy rain is also anticipated in Taiwan from later Monday, Nov. 10, into Thursday, Nov. 13. Rainfall totals may reach up to 12 inches (300 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm), which could lead to flooding, mudslides, structural damage and transportation delays.

Wind gusts up to 100 mph (160 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph (190 km/h), are expected in Taiwan from later Monday into Thursday. These strong winds could cause structural damage, power outages and logistical delays. Coastal inundation is likely along the southern and eastern coasts of Taiwan.

The combination of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding will result in Fung-wong being a 2 in Taiwan.

More than 100 killed in Philippines flooding

According to CNN, at least 114 people have been killed by the flooding in the central Philippines. Data from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) indicated that more than 24 inches (610 mm) of rain had fallen between Sunday and Tuesday across the central part of the nation.