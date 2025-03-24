Insect invasion: What to expect in your backyard this spring

This year, experts predict we might see some unusual insects making their way into our backyards

Amid climate change, many insects are moving further north, experts say. Learn about the various insects that come out during spring and how they can affect your health, plants and trees.

As spring unfolds and temperatures rise, so does insect activity. While some insects like bees are beneficial, others, such as ticks and mosquitoes, are less welcome. And this year, experts predict we might see some unusual insects making their way into our backyards.

According to Dr. Michael Raupp, an entomologist at the University of Maryland, the bees we see emerging this spring are crucial for our environment. “Some of the first ones and some of our most important early-season insects are going to be the bees right now. They're super important pollinators for all these spring blooming trees and shrubs and flowers that are out right now,” he explained to AccuWeather National Reporter Ali Reid.

However, not all insects buzzing around are beneficial. The warmer weather also signals the return of ticks, which can transmit diseases like Lyme disease. Dr. Raupp advises wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing and using repellent when outdoors to minimize the risk. “Get those ticks off within the first day. That'll reduce the possibility of a tick-borne illness like Lyme disease,” he noted.

These are plants that naturally repel mosquitos.

The spotted lanternfly is another concern this season. The invasive species feeds on a large variety of plants and trees, including many economically important crops like grapevines, hops, and many ornamental landscape plants and tree species. Since arriving from China 11 years ago, these pests have spread to backyards in 18 states, mostly on the East Coast. “That insect now has moved more than 650 miles to many other states, so don't be surprised this year, if you go out into your garden, into your yard, into a forest, and boom, there’s a spotted lanternfly,” says Dr. Raupp.

Spotted lanternflies can't bite or sting and aren't harmful to humans. They feed on sap through a tiny, straw-like mouth part and because they can be so destructive to trees and plants, killing them is a good way to prevent their spread. You can use funnel traps or other types of traps to capture and then dispose of them.

A blood-engorged female Aedes albopictus mosquito (Asian Tiger mosquito) feeding on a human host. Under successful experimental transmission, Aedes albopictus has been found to be a vector of West Nile virus. (Photo credit: CDC/Getty Images).

Due to the changing climate, Dr. Raupp also warns of an influx of southern insects creeping farther north. “We're seeing an influx of southern pests, things like lone star ticks, Asian tiger mosquitoes, crepe myrtle bark scale. Many insects that were once constrained to southern realms are simply moving farther north with the warming world, milder winters, longer growing seasons,” he said.

So, whether they’re the good guys, the bad guys, or the ones you weren’t expecting, insects are here for the season.

AccuWeather reporter Ali Reid contributed to this report.