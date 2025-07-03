Skydiving plane with 15 people onboard goes off runway at New Jersey airport, injuring multiple people

The pilot reported engine trouble as the Cessna 208B ascended before crashing into the woods at Cross Keys Airport, southeast of Philadelphia.

Copied

Emergency personal respond to a small plane crash at Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey, on July 2. (Photo credit: WPVI via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — A skydiving plane with 15 people onboard went off the end of a runway at a New Jersey airport Wednesday evening, resulting in multiple injuries, authorities said.

The pilot reported engine trouble as the Cessna 208B ascended before crashing into the woods at Cross Keys Airport, southeast of Philadelphia, around 5:30 p.m. local time, according to Andrew Halter of the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.

The pilot tried to circle back and attempt to land the plane but was unsuccessful, he said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

Passengers sustained injuries varying from minor to critical, Halter said. Many passengers who were covered in jet fuel were decontaminated before being taken to the hospital, he said.

Fourteen people from the plane were taken to local hospitals, including three who were taken by helicopter in critical condition, according to Halter.

“It’s amazing that at this point there are no fatalities reported,” Halter said. “Just the fact that we have 15 people that are still with us here today, some with minor injuries, I think is fantastic and remarkable.”

Helicopter video from CNN affiliate WPVI showed multiple stretchers being wheeled out of the woods to medical evacuation helicopters.

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 indicates the plane was dropping rapidly at a rate of 3,008 feet per minute shortly before the tracking data ceased.

The aircraft involved belonged to a Virginia company and is being leased by a skydiving center in Monroe Township, according to authorities. It was involved in a 2023 incident in which the nose gear collapsed during landing due to a pilot error, according to records from the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the incident.

The aircraft sustained extensive damage, and ongoing investigations will determine the exact cause of the crash, according to Halter.

The crash site is under investigation by the Monroe Township Police Department, Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, the FAA and the NTSB, authorities said.

Once the investigation has concluded, the aircraft will be removed from the crash site and contaminants on the ground will be cleaned, authorities said.

CNN’s Danya Gainor contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.