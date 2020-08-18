Weather News
Residents of DeLand, Florida, 'scared, distraught and shocked' after possible tornado
By Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 18, 2020 8:25 PM
A COVID-19 testing site was heavily damaged after storms swept through Mesa, Arizona, on Aug. 17.
Authorities were busy going door to door to check on residents in DeLand, Florida, on Tuesday evening after a possible tornado destroyed homes, uprooted trees and downed power lines.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported "significant damage" after the severe storms blasted through central Florida. Officials said they received multiple calls of people stuck inside damaged homes.
"We've visited residents of all ages who have lost roofs and vehicles, but they are OK and getting help they need. Lots of neighbors helping neighbors. We are all pitching in any way we can!" The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
A house destroyed by a possible tornado in DeLand, Florida, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Twitter / Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
"There have been no official tornado reports from the thunderstorm that brought the damaging winds across the DeLand, Florida, during the middle of the afternoon Tuesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Houk said.
Photos of a funnel cloud surfaced on social media, but the National Weather Service (NWS) will need to complete a survey of the area to determine how the damage was caused.
Destruction caused by a possible tornado in DeLand, Florida, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Twitter / Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
"I suspect the National Weather Service will do a survey of the damage to see if it was straight-line thunderstorms that did the damage on the leading edge of strong thunderstorms, or whether there is damage consistent with a tornado," Houk said.
According to Houk, an onshore flow along the west coast of Florida allowed showers and thunderstorms near the Gulf Coast during the morning hours.
"As those storms progressed eastward into a more volatile atmosphere with deep moisture and high heat, those storms exploded into a cluster of intense thunderstorms that brought numerous reports of wind damage during the early and midday part of the afternoon,” Houk said.
Houk said there was an unofficial wind reports of gusts to 70 mph.
Downed power lines and trees after a possible tornado in DeLand, Florida, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Twitter / Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
"Lots of work ahead as the recovery begins. Thank you for your patience. We've been out checking on many residents who were understandably scared, distraught and shocked, but thankfully not injured. We have no reports of injuries or loss of life," The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
