Remote-controlled car used to rescue kitten from storm drain pipe

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York's Suffolk County used a remote-controlled car to rescue a kitten stranded in a pipe between two storm drains.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said on social media that rescuers responded to call for assistance from Suffolk police when the kitten's predicament was discovered Tuesday night in Manorville.

The pipe was found to be too small for rescuer Frankie Floridia to crawl through, so the rescuers decided to use a remote-controlled car for the rescue.

They had the car drive into the pipe from one side and used it to push the kitten safely out the other side.

The rescue plan "worked perfectly," Strong Island Animal Rescue League said, although the RC car took on some water damage.

"We plan to buy more capable remote control car and work smarter not harder," the post said.