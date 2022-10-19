Police: Fog a factor in deadly chain-reaction crash on Oregon highway

At least one person was killed in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 that involved over 60 vehicles during morning rush-hour, authorities said.

At least one person was killed in a pileup involving over 60 vehicles on a highway in western Oregon Wednesday, and authorities believe thick fog in the area of the crash may have been a factor.

The chain-reaction crash occurred at 7:42 a.m. PDT Wednesday on Interstate 5 southbound between Salem and Eugene in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police. Authorities said there was at least one confirmed fatality from the crashes, noting that visibility was extremely limited due to the fog at the time of the accident. The pileup involved 45 passenger vehicles as well as between 15 and 20 tractor-trailer trucks and other commercial vehicles, police said.

All lanes on I-5 southbound were completely blocked off after the pileup, with a detour in place, while traffic in the northbound lanes continued "to be slow moving" as of 11:35 a.m. PDT, police said.

A closeup view of some of the wreckage caused by a fatal multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon, on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Oregon State Police)

State police temporarily dropped the cable barrier separating both sides of the interstate in order to detour southbound vehicles onto the northbound lanes. School buses from Eugene were called to the scene to pick up about 40 stranded drivers and transport them to nearby Pioneer Villa. State police also said that some of the semi-trucks involved in the pileup were leaking fluids onto the roadway, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and HAZMAT teams responded to clean up the spillage.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal multiple vehicle pileup on Interstate 5 southbound in Linn County, Oregon, on Wednesday.(Photo/Oregon State Police)

According to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell, the nearest airport in Corvallis (approximately 13 miles from the accident site) reported fog and visibility of just a quarter-mile at 7:40 a.m. PDT, noting that conditions may have varied at the crash site.

Fog and wildfire smoke was visible from satellite along the I-5 corridor in Oregon Wednesday morning.

A satellite image from Wednesday morning shows fog and wildfire smoke along the Interstate-5 corridor in Oregon between Porland and Roseburg. (NOAA/GOES-WEST)

Investigators with the state police collision unit were working to reconstruct the crash to determine the cause. Two other multi-vehicle crashes were also reported by the Oregon Department of Transportation as taking place near the Corvallis-Lebanon exit on I-5 Southbound.

Fog also played a role in a March multi-vehicle pileup in Missouri that killed at least six people, according to authorities. The chain-reaction crashes occurred on Interstate 57 near Charleston also during the morning rush hour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

